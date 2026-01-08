Broadway's Sean Doherty Joins Elgin Symphony Orchestra Ensemble for Valentine’s Dinner Event

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway performer Sean Doherty will perform a program of romantic selections with an ensemble from the Elgin Symphony Orchestra as part of a Valentine’s Day dinner event at Dunham Woods Riding Club in Wayne, Illinois.

The evening will include curated cocktails, a prix fixe chef-designed dinner, and a live musical performance by Doherty accompanied by ESO musicians. The event will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the performance. Seating is limited.

Tickets for the event are priced at $200 per person and are available through the Elgin Symphony Orchestra.

About Sean Doherty

Sean Doherty is an actor, singer, and songwriter whose theater credits include the Off-Broadway production Teeth, the national tour of Jagged Little Pill, and the world premieres of Men With Money and Eighty-Sixed. He has also performed internationally in concert productions including Shades of Bublé, NYC3, and Bachelors of Broadway. Doherty is based in New York City and also performs regularly at Ellen’s Stardust Diner in Times Square. His original music is available on streaming platforms, and he will appear in the upcoming film Spirit Tasting, directed by Chris LaMartina.

About the Elgin Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1950, the Elgin Symphony Orchestra is a regional professional orchestra led by Music Director Chad Goodman, who was appointed in 2023. The organization became a fully professional ensemble in 1985 under the leadership of the late Margaret Hillis, whose tenure helped establish the ESO’s education programs, volunteer network, and institutional structure.

Today, the ESO maintains a range of community and education initiatives, including school partnerships, performances in healthcare and senior facilities, youth concerts, open rehearsals, and free community events throughout the region. The Illinois Council of Orchestras has named the Elgin Symphony Orchestra “Professional Orchestra of the Year” five times and recognized Goodman as “Professional Conductor of the Year” in 2025.