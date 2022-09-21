Broadway and Cabaret Stars, Comedy, Classics and More Come to Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret This October

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting, announces its roster of September performances in its Cabaret and Piano Bar. Davenport's, 1383 North Milwaukee Ave., is open Thursdays 7 - 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. and Sundays from 6 - 11 p.m. Performers, tickets and more are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Please note: All patrons must be 21 years old or older. Masks are suggested for all guests when not seated or drinking

All performances in The Cabaret are ticketed events with a two-drink minimum on the night of the performance.

In The Cabaret this October are:

Jonathan Schwart

American Dreamer: An Exploration Through Song

Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

How do our own shifting dreams fit into what we've always been told the American Dream looks like? Who's to blame if our American dreams don't manifest? How do we move forward when we doubt whether they'll ever come true? Join Jeff Award winning actor and singer Jonathan Schwart for a deeply personal exploration of these questions through the songs of American songwriters, composers, and lyricists.

Joe Iconis

Joe Iconis Live

Monday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35 with a two-drink minimum

Tony-Nominated songwriter Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Smash's "Broadway, Here I Come!," the upcoming The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical) is all fired up to make his Chicago debut at the legendary Davenport's. In a rare piano-only show, Mr. Iconis will perform an intimate set of tunes from his just-released album, as well as brand new material from shows in the works, drunken classics, explosive singalongs and a whole lot of banging on that gorgeous baby grand. Come knock back a stiff one, have a good old-fashioned cry, share a laugh with a stranger and shake off your dust with contemporary musical theater's favorite maverick writer. Special guests to be announced join Mr. Iconis for this one night show.

Wendy Scherl

The Sweetness and The Sorrow - The Music of Marvin Hamlisch

Friday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 with a two-drink minimum

Wendy Scherl, a New York and Arizona based singer, brings her brand new show, The Sweetness and the Sorrow: Songs of Marvin Hamlisch to Davenport's.

Conceived with her two main collaborators, director Barry Kleinbort and musical director, Christopher Denny, Ms. Scherl takes a vocal joyride through the catalog of Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch, offering new takes on standards and rarities culled from his numerous Broadway shows, film scores and early pop songs.

Samantha Hohenshil

This is Me

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 with a two-drink minimum

Samantha Hohenshil finally makes her highly-anticipated return to the Davenport's stage - this time with a brand new collection of songs inspired by the inner work and personal journey of the artist herself. In this vulnerable yet empowering performance, Hohenshil boldly addresses a theme which is innately near and dear to all of our hearts: self-love.

Joyce Thomas

We Remember Billie Holiday

Sunday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

Joyce Thomas sings the songs that made Lady Day a legend. Hear Billie Holiday's classics and discover a few new gems at this evening to remember.

Denise Tomasello

Holding Court

Saturday,Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 with a two-drink minimum

Denise Tomasello has been hailed as "The Queen of Chicago Cabaret" for decades. She has performed in every major venue in Chicago. Her return to Davenport's will be triumphant since it has been five years. She will be performing songs from The Great American Songbook, Broadway favorites and her signature tunes. This show will sell out fast and is not to be missed. Tomasello makes every performance unique due to her spontaneous wit and repertoire with the audience.

Fia Torres and Dave Rice

Remembering Demis

Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

The unexpected passing of the masterful guitarist, a fantastic duo partner to Fia Torrres and a dear friend, Bill Demis, three months ago left an insurmountable hole in Torres's heart. Through music, they will keep his memory close to all of those who knew him. Please join Torres and the incomparable Dave Rice on keys as they perform his and Torres's favorites from their last two shows and share the stories behind each song.

Joan Curto

Both Sides Now

Thursday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m

Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 with a two-drink minimum

Joan Curto, called a "cabaret icon" by NBC news and a Chicago favorite, will be debuting an all new show this October. Both Sides Now features music from singer-songwriters and songs that defined a generation. But that's not all, joining Cuorto will be her four-piece all star band playing new arrangements of well loved songs and uncovered gems.

Michael Joseph Mitchel & Friends

Reclaiming the (Musical) High Ground

Monday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

Michael Joseph Mitchel's latest show, includes the wonderful Ariana Burks, Devri Chism andTiffany T. Taylor on vocals, and very special guest McKinley Carter. They will shake the rafters with some jubilant music, some exuberant harmonies plus a few quiet moments to contemplate what on earth happened to us all the last two years. Pop, showtunes, unexpected mashups, mushy stuff, you name it will be heard with Adam Whiteman on drums and Andrew Hollander-Urbach on piano.

Paul W. Thompson

Ghosts of Love

Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Celebrate heartbeats and heartbreaks with Chicago performer and teacher Paul W. Thompson. Romances that haunt us. Those lovers that are just out of reach. Love you just can't pin down. Mark the beginning of Halloween weekend with another kind of ephemeral presence-lovers that leave...or do they? This one night only show features songs from Broadway, Hollywood, jazz and the blues, from artists such as Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown, Leonard Bernstein, Bing Crosby, Dorothy Lamour, Celine Dion, Billy Strayhorn, Thelonious Monk and Buddy Johnson and includes the world premiere title song, "Ghosts of Love," written and performed by Paul W. Thompson.

We Three Queens Tres Belle Soprano

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

The three divas return to Davenport's on Halloween weekend, featuring music theater , jazz, opera and other surprises. Join classically trained sopranos Kimberly E. Jones, Marisa Buchheit and Kirsten Leslie for an unforgettable evening. Enjoy music from Gershwin, Bernstein, Sondheim, Mozart and others with pianist Paul Dykstra on the keys.

Russ Goeltenbodt

Live at 65

Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m

Tickets are $25 with a two-drink minimum

Russ Goeltenbodt performs with music director Mark Burnell.

October in The Piano Bar includes:

Events held in The Piano Bar do not have a drink minimum and no reservations are required, unless mentioned below.

Sundays 8 - 10 p.m.

Sunday Night Social Lounge, hosted by Micky York

Mondays 8 - 11 p.m.

Open Mic With George Howe and Dan Michel where performers may bring sheet music to perform in the Piano Bar

No cover or drink minimum.

Fridays 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.

George Howe performs in The Piano Bar every Friday night

Saturdays 9 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Every Saturday: The Nitz & Howe Experience

Davenport favorites Daryl Nitz and George Howe perform in The Piano Bar

Saturday appearances have a $5 cover, with no drink minimum.