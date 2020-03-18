Broadway In Chicago Releases Updated Changes; THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY & More Rescheduled

Broadway in Chicago has released the following statement:

The safety and health of our patrons, staff and theatrical companies is our top priority. In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) here is an update of the shows that are canceled or are rescheduled:

KEANE - CAUSE AND EFFECT TOUR, CADILLAC PALACE THEATRE, MARCH 20, 2020 IS RESCHEDULED TO DATE TBD

MY FAIR LADY, CADILLAC PALACE THEATRE, MARCH 24 - APRIL 12, 2020 IS RESCHEDULED TO MAY 12 - 23, 2021

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, BROADWAY PLAYHOUSE, ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED THROUGH APRIL 12, 2020 - CANCELLED

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, JAMES M. NEDERLANDER THEATRE, ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED APRIL 14 - MAY 17, 2020 - CANCELLED

THE CHOIR OF MAN, BROADWAY PLAYHOUSE, APRIL 14 - 19, 2020 IS RESCHEDULED TO FEBRUARY 2 - 7, 2021

THE CROWN - LIVE!, BROADWAY PLAYHOUSE, APRIL 21 - 26, 2020 IS RESCHEDULED TO FEBRUARY 23 - 28, 2021

THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY, BROADWAY PLAYHOUSE, APRIL 28 - MAY 17, 2020 IS RESCHEDULED TO FEBRUARY 9 - 21, 2021

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, CIBC THEATRE, MAY 12 - 17, 2020 IS RESCHEDULED TO DECEMBER 1 - 6, 2020

GOSHEN, BROADWAY PLAYHOUSE, MAY 22 - 31, 2020 - CANCELLED

Ticket holders for the above productions, including refunds for WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME and GOSHEN

AND refunds or exchanges for KEANE, MY FAIR LADY, THE CHOIR OF MAN, THE CROWN - LIVE, THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY and THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY should contact their point of purchase.

If you purchased through Ticketmaster, call 800-775-2000 or click here for more information.

If you purchased through the box office, call Broadway In Chicago Customer Service 312-977-1702, CustomerService@BroadwayInChicago.com.

If you are a Broadway In Chicago Subscriber, call 312-977-1717, Subscriptions@BroadwayInChicago.com

If you purchased your tickets through Broadway In Chicago Group Sales call 312-977-1710, GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com

Our future productions will continue to be reviewed as further guidance and recommendations are provided by the CDC and Chicago Department of Public Health.

Please check BroadwayInChicago.com for additional updates.





