Broadway In Chicago Presents POTTED POTTER: THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY POTTER EXPERIENCE

Broadway In Chicago, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions present the return of the hit off-Broadway show, Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff, at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) for a limited six-week engagement through Jan. 19, 2020.

The Potted Potter cast recently did a special Pottering Around tour in the Chicago area.

A Critic's Pick by the Daily Herald, The New York Times, New York Magazine, Time Out London, Washington Post and Boston Globe, the show won the prestigious 2012 Oliver Award nomination for Best Entertainment & Family Show, playing to sold-out houses worldwide. The current Las Vegas engagement of the show is the recent recipient of several Best of Las Vegas awards, including the 2019 Gold Winner for the Best New Production in Las Vegas.

Created by former BBC Television hosts Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the play takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing, or "potting," all seven Harry Potter books into 70 madcap minutes, aided only by multiple costume changes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic. The show also invites audiences to engage with a real-life game of Quidditch, but according to Clarkson and Turner's unique set of rules.

Whether you camped outside a bookstore for three days awaiting the release of the Deathly Hallows or you don't know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, the comedy, magic and mayhem of Potted Potter makes for an entertaining and hilarious visit to the theatre. The fast-paced show, which has made audiences aged six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed) roar with laughter all over the world, is perfect for the entire family.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Monday Dec. 23 at 2PM

Tuesdays at 7:30PM (Dec. 24 performance at 2PM; Dec. 31 performances at 2PM & 5PM)

Wednesdays at 7:30PM (no performances on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1)

Thursdays at 7:30PM (Dec. 26 & Jan. 2 performances at 2PM, 5PM & 8PM)

Fridays at 7:30 PM (Dec. 27 & Jan. 3 performances at 2PM, 5PM & 8PM)

Saturdays at 2PM & 8PM (additional 5PM performances on Dec. 28 & Jan. 4)

Sundays at 2PM (additional 5PM & 8PM performance on Dec. 29; additional 5PM performance on Dec. 22 & Jan. 5)

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for Potted Potter are currently on sale and range in price from $39.95 - $79.95 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets are available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000 or by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets are also available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.





