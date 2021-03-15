Broadway In Chicago Announces New Date for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Broadway In Chicago announced today that JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, previously scheduled for September 14 - 26, 2021, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, will now play July 19 - 31, 2022.

Ticket holders for the above rescheduled shows will be automatically moved into the new dates. Patrons with additional questions can contact their point of purchase.

If you purchased through Ticketmaster, click here for more information.

If you purchased through the box office, email Broadway In Chicago Customer Service at CustomerService@BroadwayInChicago.com.

If you are a Broadway In Chicago Subscriber, email Subscriptions@BroadwayInChicago.com.

If you purchased your tickets through Broadway In Chicago Group Sales, email GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

Below is a list of all current Broadway In Chicago productions:

SIX

Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place

New Dates: October 5, 2021 - January 30, 2022

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

James M. Nederlander Theatre

New Dates: February 26 - April 24, 2022

DISNEY'S FROZEN

Cadillac Palace Theatre

New Dates: November 19, 2021 - January 23, 2022

MY FAIR LADY

Cadillac Palace Theatre

New Dates: June 28 - July 10, 2022

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

CIBC Theatre

New Dates: February 22 - 27, 2022

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

James M. Nederlander Theatre

New Dates: July 19 - August 21, 2022

COME FROM AWAY

Cadillac Palace Theatre

New Dates: February 22 - March 6, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Cadillac Palace Theatre

New Dates: July 19 - 31, 2022

Their productions will continue to be reviewed as further guidance and recommendations are provided by the CDC and Chicago Department of Public Health. Please check BroadwayInChicago.com for additional updates.