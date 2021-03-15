Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway In Chicago Announces New Date for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Current Broadway in Chicago productions include SIX, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, DISNEY’S FROZEN, MY FAIR LADY, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA and more.

Mar. 15, 2021  
Broadway In Chicago Announces New Date for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Broadway In Chicago announced today that JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, previously scheduled for September 14 - 26, 2021, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, will now play July 19 - 31, 2022.

Ticket holders for the above rescheduled shows will be automatically moved into the new dates. Patrons with additional questions can contact their point of purchase.

Below is a list of all current Broadway In Chicago productions:

SIX

Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place
New Dates: October 5, 2021 - January 30, 2022

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

James M. Nederlander Theatre
New Dates: February 26 - April 24, 2022

DISNEY'S FROZEN

Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: November 19, 2021 - January 23, 2022

MY FAIR LADY

Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: June 28 - July 10, 2022

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

CIBC Theatre
New Dates: February 22 - 27, 2022

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

James M. Nederlander Theatre
New Dates: July 19 - August 21, 2022

COME FROM AWAY

Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: February 22 - March 6, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: July 19 - 31, 2022

Their productions will continue to be reviewed as further guidance and recommendations are provided by the CDC and Chicago Department of Public Health. Please check BroadwayInChicago.com for additional updates.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez
Dan DeLuca
Dan DeLuca

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
The Conspirators Present Annual JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR DO-IT-YOURSELF MESSIAH COMPLEX Photo

The Conspirators Present Annual JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR DO-IT-YOURSELF MESSIAH COMPLEX

Chicago Dancemakers Forum Launches City-Wide Production Residency Pilot Project Photo

Chicago Dancemakers Forum Launches City-Wide Production Residency Pilot Project

United States Artists President and CEO Deana Haggag Steps Down to Join The Andrew W. Mell Photo

United States Artists President and CEO Deana Haggag Steps Down to Join The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

Student Blog: A Day in the Life of a Northwestern University Music Theatre student – Photo

Student Blog: A Day in the Life of a Northwestern University Music Theatre student – Covid Edition


More Hot Stories For You

  • Landmark Theatre Remains Closed as Renovation Project is on Hold
  • USITT21 - Virtually Anywhere; Successful Annual Conference Concludes
  • Syracuse Stage Cold Read Festival Goes Virtual in 2021
  • Riviera Theatre Reschedules Upcoming Performances