Broadway In Chicago Announces New Date for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Current Broadway in Chicago productions include SIX, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, DISNEY’S FROZEN, MY FAIR LADY, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA and more.
Broadway In Chicago announced today that JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, previously scheduled for September 14 - 26, 2021, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, will now play July 19 - 31, 2022.
Ticket holders for the above rescheduled shows will be automatically moved into the new dates. Patrons with additional questions can contact their point of purchase.
- If you purchased through Ticketmaster, click here for more information.
- If you purchased through the box office, email Broadway In Chicago Customer Service at CustomerService@BroadwayInChicago.com.
- If you are a Broadway In Chicago Subscriber, email Subscriptions@BroadwayInChicago.com.
- If you purchased your tickets through Broadway In Chicago Group Sales, email GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.
Below is a list of all current Broadway In Chicago productions:
SIX
Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place
New Dates: October 5, 2021 - January 30, 2022
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
James M. Nederlander Theatre
New Dates: February 26 - April 24, 2022
DISNEY'S FROZEN
Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: November 19, 2021 - January 23, 2022
MY FAIR LADY
Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: June 28 - July 10, 2022
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY
CIBC Theatre
New Dates: February 22 - 27, 2022
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
James M. Nederlander Theatre
New Dates: July 19 - August 21, 2022
COME FROM AWAY
Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: February 22 - March 6, 2022
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: July 19 - 31, 2022
Their productions will continue to be reviewed as further guidance and recommendations are provided by the CDC and Chicago Department of Public Health. Please check BroadwayInChicago.com for additional updates.