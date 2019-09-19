Broadway In Chicago 2020/21 Season On Sale October 6

Broadway In Chicago is thrilled to announce its next season will go on sale to the public Sunday, Oct. 6. The season includes: the Pre-Broadway World Premiere of the new musical THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, MY FAIR LADY, SIX and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.

To renew or purchase a new subscription, please visit BroadwayInChicago.com or call 312-977-1717. Subscriber benefits include savings of up to 56% off ticket prices this season, discounts on both parking and suite service, invitations to Broadway In Chicago exclusive events, free exchange privileges based on availability and more. The Broadway In Chicago line-up, including performance dates and venues, is as follows:

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

March 4 - April 12, 2020

Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut

Broadway's Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony-nominated Best Play What the Constitution Means to Me, by Heidi Schreck and directed by Oliver Butler, arrives in Chicago for a limited engagement. This boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women. At fifteen-years-old, Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship. See the play The New York Times calls "not just the best play on Broadway this season, but also the most important." Casting for the national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me will be announced shortly.

MY FAIR LADY

March 24 - April 12, 2020

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1).

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

SIX

July 8 - Oct. 25, 2020

Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power. The female cast, soon to be announced, are backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 350,000 per day making it the second-highest streaming cast recording in the world.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

Pre-Broadway World Premiere!

July 14 - Aug. 16, 2020

James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24. W. Randolph

Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, The Devil Wears Prada is the story of Andy Sachs, a smart, curious and innocent young woman making her way in the world. Andy is a few years out of college and while she's determined to become a serious writer, she's waylaid into a job as a second assistant at Runway, the world's foremost fashion magazine. The new musical will be directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (Artistic Director of Steppenwolf Theatre) with music by Tony Award winner and nominee Sir Elton John (The Lion King, Aida, Billy Elliott), lyrics by Shaina Taub (The Public Theater's Twelfth Night and As You Like It) and book by Paul Rudnick (Jeffrey, The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, screenplays include In & Out, Jeffrey, Addams Family Values).

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Aug. 11 - 23, 2020

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph

Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Dec. 17, 2020 - Feb. 21, 2021

James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.





