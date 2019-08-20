BrightSide Theatre Offers Theatre Classes For All Ages This Fall

BrightSide Theatre continues its commitment to young artists with the belief that involvement in arts programs increases the development in children on both an academic and social scale while building self-esteem. Taught by Artistic Director, Jeffrey Cass, BrightSide Theatre offers fall classes to explore theatre arts in different ways. From Age 4 - Adults there is a class that fits everyone!

CLASSES for students from age 4 - 11th grade BEGIN September 7 and run through October 5.

College Audition Preparation and Post-Collegiate Audition Clinics BEGIN October 19-November 9.

PLAY IN A DAY classes are offered for Columbus Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day & President's Day.

All class descriptions are below.

Classes take place in the BrightSide Theatre Rehearsal Studio at 4953 Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove. Register now at www.brightsidetheatre.com/shows/classes/ or call the box office at 630-447-8497.

Theatre Tots

Age 4-Kindergarten

Saturdays 9am-10am

Tuition $75

As your little one gets curious with their creativity, using their naturally large imaginations and flairs for the dramatic... let's shape it and have some fun! Your little one will connect to peers with kinesthetic play and learning, trying on new characters and fantastic settings, and a beginning literacy exploration as each week is connected to a book. *This is a drop off class with a performance for their caretakers to experience at the end the last session.

Disney Classics

Grades 1-5

Saturdays 10:30am-11:30am

Tuition $100

Students will explore their creativity through movement, singing and acting with some of the classic Disney hits like The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland and Beauty and the Beast. Using warm-ups, group activities, theatre games and performance will prepare them for a group showcase.

Broadway Bound

Grade 6-9

Saturdays 12:30pm-2pm

Tuition $125

Using some of today's hottest Broadway Shows (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, School of Rock, Aladdin, Frozen, Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, etc.) students jump into the world of musical theatre by exploring movement, vocal technique and how to build a character. They start their journey through warm-ups, group activities, theatre games, scene work, acting through song and movement ending with a showcase performance.

Audition Workshop

Grades 9-11

Saturdays 2:30pm-4pm

Tuition $125

This class focuses on strengthening audition and callback skills in the educational setting including musicals and straight plays. Students discuss and learn material selection strategies that will better prepare them for auditions, then participate in full mock audition processes, complete with callback experiences and in-depth feedback. They will also gain practical knowledge, like how to compile and format a resume, what makes a good headshot and more.

Play in a Day

Kindergarten- Grade 8

Drop off at 8:30am | Presentation at 5:15 pm

Tuition $75/Student (includes lunch)

Columbus Day 10/14/19 | MLK Day 1/20/20 | Presidents Day 2/17/20

For those days when there's no school but parents still have to work! This is an exciting fast-paced class. Students will improve their communication skills through the use of role-play, script writing, improvisation and performance. In one day students will write a script, rehearse it, add props and then at the end of the day perform their creation for their parents. Roll up your sleeves and be ready to create a play in a day!

College Audition Prep

October 19-November 9

Grades 11-12 | Saturdays 10am-11:30am | Tuition $125

Through this class, students solidify audition material that highlights their individuality and performance strengths, while meeting the preferences and requirements for their top-choice schools. Students will learn various practice methods and participate in mock auditions, where they will present the audition song and/or monologue and receive individual, professional feedback.

Professional Audition Clinic

October 19-November 9

Post College | Saturdays 12pm-1:30pm | Tuition $125

Focus on strengthening your audition and callback skills in the professional setting including musicals and straight plays we will workshop your audition material and by participating in full mock audition processes, complete with callback experiences we will strengthen your skills to best prepare you to land that next role.

BrightSide Theatre (Jeffrey Cass, Artistic Director and Julie Ann Kornak, Executive Director) currently just completing its 8th season, is Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district. BrightSide Theatre isa??committed to Enlighten, Educate, and Entertain through comedies and inspirational stories from across the globe. A unique blend of award-winners, premieres, modern works and timeless classics meant to reflect upon and inform our community inhabit BrightSide's stage. BrightSide Theatre is partially supported and funded by a generous SECA Grant. For more information on BrightSide Theatre, please visit www.brightsidetheatre.com





