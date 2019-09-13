Blue Man Group Chicago's Fall Performance Schedule Announced

Blue Man Group, continuing its open run at Chicago's Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted), is delighted to announce its fall 2019 performance schedule. The expansive calendar includes a special autism-friendly performance Sunday, October 6.

As part of the October 6 autism-friendly performance, slight modifications will be made to the Chicago production in order to create a sensory-friendly experience that better accommodates individuals and families affected by autism. The Briar Street Theatre lobby will be transformed into a calming environment complete with bean bags, dim lighting and quiet corners for anyone seeking a sensory break from the excitement of the show. Sound and lighting levels will be modified at select moments during the performance and noise isolating headphones will be available for individuals upon request.



Blue Man Group's complete fall performance schedule is outlined below.

Tickets are available from $49-$109. Tickets may be purchased by calling 1-800-BLUE-MAN (1-800-258-3626) or visiting www.blueman.com. A full show schedule and ticket pricing, can also be found at www.blueman.com.

Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more, varying from $46.50- $69.50 per person. For groups of 10 or more, call the group sales department to book at: 773-348-3300 or email chicagogroups@blueman.com to request information.

Tickets to the autism-friendly performance are now available for $44 (regularly $69-$99), with $5 from every ticket purchased donated to local autism advocacy organizations including the Chicago Chapter of Autism Speaks and Turning Pointe Autism Foundation in Naperville. For more information and tickets, visit www.blueman.com/chisensory.

2019 Fall Performance Schedule:

September

Sunday, Sept. 1 - 2 and 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7 - 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8 - 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14 - 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15 - 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21 - 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 - 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28 - 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 - 4 p.m.

October

Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6 - 4 p.m. (autism-friendly performance)

Wednesday, Oct. 9 - 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13 - 4 and 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16 - 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20 - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23 - 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30 - 8 p.m.

Blue Man Group is an award-winning show and entertainment phenomenon seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, the show's euphoric celebration of human connection has universal appeal for a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. The show is continually refreshed with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology. Blue Man Group has permanent theatrical productions in New York, Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, Berlin and a World Tour. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

This creative collective has become part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Blue Man Group has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil and appeared countless times on hit shows like "The Tonight Show," "Arrested Development," "Ellen," "Schlag den Raab" (Germany), "WOWOW" (Japan), and "Caldeirão do Huck" (Brasil).

Beyond the stage show, they are Grammy-nominated recording artists, known for their contributions to various film and TV scores and multiple Blue Man Group albums, including their most recent, THREE. Their "Megastar World Tour" rock concert parody played arenas across the globe. The group's recently published first-ever book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You