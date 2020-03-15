Black Ensemble Theater Suspends Performances of THE HEALING

Based upon the recent guidance from the State of Illinois and the City of Chicago, Black Ensemble Theatre will suspend performances of THE HEALING (formerly titled Legends: A Civil Rights Movement), effective immediately.

Black Ensemble is currently aiming to present THE HEALING in 30 days. Ticketholders will be able to exchange their tickets for a future performance date.

Patrons with questions may contact the Box Office at (773) 769-4451.





