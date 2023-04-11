Beverly Theatre Guild Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ This Month

We're off to see the Wizard! The classic American fairy tale, written by L. Frank Baum over a hundred years ago, comes to life on the stage of the Beverly Theatre Guild (BTG) on April 28-30, 2023. BTG will present The Wizard of Oz as the final show of its fabulous 60th Anniversary Season. This timeless tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has entertained audiences for generations, and the story continues to mesmerize folks of all ages to this day.

Bringing this beloved adventure of Dorothy and her friends in the Land of Oz is Director Scott Sowinski (Orland Park), with Assistant Direction from Aron Arellano (Scottsdale) and Jean Friend (Palos Hills). The Choreography is by Madeline Curtin (Mt. Greenwood). Rounding out the artistic staff is Sharon Mason (Ashburn) as Music Director and Michael Barr-Schinzel (Beverly) as the Assistant Music Director. The show is being produced by Wayne Wendell (Beverly) and Tony Zawila (Scottsdale).

This musical production stars Jordyn TeBeest Fraats (Oak Park) as Dorothy Gale, Andrew Dicksen (Tinley Park) as Scarecrow, Joshua Fraats (Oak Park) as Tinman, Ben Walker (Blue Island) as Cowardly Lion, Shannon Bracken (Oak Lawn) as Glinda, Meg Massaro (Beverly) as The Wicked Witch of the West, and Fred Eberle (Oak Lawn) as The Wizard of Oz. Toto will be played by dog actress Stella Reusz (Frankfort). The stellar Adult/Teen supporting and ensemble cast includes: Morgan Ayres (Palos Heights), Tim Casey (Oak Lawn), Eileen Casey (Oak Lawn), Rachel De Boer (Crestwood), Audrey Edwards (Morgan Park), Allianna Garcia (Evergreen Park), Jay Gyarmathy (Beverly), Emma Harold (Oak Lawn), Quinn Henriksen (Hyde Park), Erin Jennings (Hometown), Jen Lenihan (Oak Lawn), Tessa Macino Miller (Geneva), Max Mayhew (Crete), Kelli Mason (Oak Lawn), Chaelyn McGuire (Mt. Greenwood), Sydney Milligan (Pill Hill), Rika (Dearborn Park), Grace O'Malley (Evergreen Park), Sarah Pollard (Mokena), Grace Regalado (Worth), Stephanie Reusz (Frankfort), Gail Scruggs Lauryn (Morgan Park), Erica Silver Marfo (Morgan Park), Cheryl Suwardi (Highland, IN), and Paul Wagner (Hammond, IN).

The talented Children's Ensemble includes: Emma Carroll (Mt. Greenwood), Egypt Cooley (Orland Park), Jack Cusack (Mt. Greenwood), Finn Doyle (Evergreen Park), Jeffrey Edwards (Morgan Park), Kimmy Fruth (St. John, IN), Morgan Gallagher (Beverly), Rain Gonzalez (Oak Lawn), Story Gonzalez (Oak Lawn), Vivian Groves (Homewood), Lily Jennings (Morgan Park), Josephine Kuzniewski (Orland Park), Vera Lee (Lincoln Park), Max Molenda (Orland Park), Elena Mora (Oak Lawn), Lucas Mora (Oak Lawn), Olive Oakes (Oak Lawn), Gracelyn Olofsson (Mt. Greenwood), Emily Suwardi (Highland, IN), Kiley Tewell (Oak Lawn), Carys VanderGroef (Beverly), and Ivy Zylius (Oak Lawn).