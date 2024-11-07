Beatles Tribute American English Returns To Raue Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the award-winning Beatles tribute band, American English, back to the stage for another look into The Beatles’ vast history book at 7 p.m. on December 28, 2024.

“When it comes to the music of The Beatles, no tribute is better than American English,” says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. “Reminisce with Raue Center and hear your favorite Fab Four tunes this New Year's Eve. What better way to ring in 2020 than with John, Ringo, Paul, and George!”

This year, ‘American English’ pays homage to The Beatles’ music history from Hamburg to Hollywood! Enjoy an evening of hit music from the Beatles movies, TV, and radio shows including "Some Other Guy" "Besame Mucho" "Johnny B. Goode" "You've Got to Hide Your Love Away" "Ticket to Ride" and many more!

American English is widely considered the best Beatles tribute of our time, with the late Sam Leach, original promoter for The Beatles, calling the band “The Beatles Incarnate.” Known for their precise attention to every musical detail, American English creates “The Complete Beatles Tribute” complete with costume changes, vintage instruments, and special effects.

At the inception of the band, American English was the winner of a sound-alike contest at Beatlefest® for three consecutive years. American English has also been named Illinois Entertainer of the Year, was voted Best Beatles Tribute Band in the 2011 Chicago Rocker Awards, and also won “Best Tribute Band” three of the last four years in the Chicagoland area. The demand here and abroad, coupled with their spectacular fan base, has anchored American English into a professional setting and launched them to performances at venues and theatres worldwide.

