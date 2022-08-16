Barry Butler's FLOW - WATER BRINGS LIFE TO CHICAGO Exhibit Will Open at Navy Pier This Week

Navy Pier will open a new exhibit, "Flow - Water Brings Life to Chicago," starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Barry Butler's 22-image exhibit is a celebration of many of the picturesque views of Lake Michigan, the Chicago River and Buckingham Fountain throughout the city. The gorgeous collection, showcasing all seasons, reveals enchanting water attractions around Chicago from both the sky and the ground.

"Barry Butler's ability to see the extraordinary in everyday locations, combined with an unflinching talent for capturing the right moment with lightning-strike precision, has led him to be called 'Chicago's picture poet,' and we're thrilled to showcase his extraordinary photography here at Navy Pier," said Navy Pier President and CEO, Marilynn Gardner. "It's exciting to see the city you love through the eyes of an artist who shares that same passion for Chicago."

Guests can find the new exhibit between partners Kilwin's Chicago at Navy Pier and Making History Chicago (garage doors 5 and 6). Each image featured in the exhibit also includes a unique QR code through which visitors can watch a video with more information about the photo. The exhibit will run through December 31, 2022.

"I am thrilled to bring my photography to Navy Pier. I've captured images from around the world; but photographing Chicago is truly a passion project," said photographer Barry Butler. "Whether you live in Chicago or are a tourist to the Windy City, you will find that water brings life to Chicago. I am so grateful to capture these treasured moments for a lifetime."

In celebration of the new artwork, Navy Pier will also host a Barry Butler Giveaway on Instagram starting at 5 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 20. Five winners will be randomly selected to receive a fan pack plus two tickets to attend a special private reception of "Flow - Water Brings Life to Chicago" at Navy Pier on Tuesday, Aug. 23 where Butler will be in attendance. You must attend the event to receive the fan-pack.

The fan-pack includes the following:

Two glossy prints (8 inches by 12 inches with 12 inches by 16 inches, signed by Barry) of images displayed at the event.

Two 2023 Chicago calendars (both will be shipped to one address when available).

10 percent discount to BarryButlerPhotography.com.

The new display shows the work of internationally published landscape and cityscape photographer, Barry Butler, and primarily highlights scenic water views found in Chicago throughout the exhibit. This includes shots from the Chicago Air & Water Show, fireworks at Navy Pier, architecture boat tours on the Chicago River, scenic views of Lake Michigan, cruise ships and more.