Bally’s Chicago Introduces New Elevated Stage for Live Entertainment Series

Bally’s Chicago is launching its brand-new live entertainment stage, a bold and innovative addition to the casino floor. To celebrate the launch, Bally’s Chicago is kicking off a live music series featuring some of Chicago’s most beloved local bands. Performances will take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8PM to 11PM.

Elevated on a custom-built scaffolding structure, the new stage appears to float in the heart of the casino, offering 360-degree visibility from all three floors. Outfitted with a state-of-the-art audio and lighting system integrated throughout the venue, this elevated platform is set to become the centerpiece of Bally’s Chicago entertainment offerings.

Bally’s Chicago’s new elevated stage will feature a dynamic rotation of local favorites including The Grady Experience, The Messengers, 28 Days, Crawford’s Daughter, Michael Walters Band, Robby Celestin Band, iPop, Feel Good Party Band, The Divas, The Reckoning, and more. Guests can enjoy a vibrant mix of rock, pop, R&B, country and party anthems, all from a stunning performance space visible across three floors of the casino.

In addition to live entertainment, guests can indulge in classic late-night bites such as burgers, nachos, pizza and other late-night favorites. Guests can complement their meal with signature cocktails and $5 Miller Lights all day long.

This exciting launch is just the beginning as more enhancements and surprises are coming soon. Bally’s Chicago invites guests to experience the thrill of live entertainment like never before. For the full entertainment schedule and event details, visit https://casinos.ballys.com/chicago/.

