Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl To Perform At Aurora's Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Immerse yourself in enchanting wonder, vibrant magic and joyous celebration when Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, with guest star Goyito Cruz, presents its 42nd Anniversary Concert, Thursday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora.



Take part in this magnificent celebration of Mexico’s rich culture, an amazing pageant of dazzling costumes, infectious music and high-energy traditional folklore dance numbers still performed in the villages of Mexico’s different regions. Experience the charming, diverse folkloric dance styles of Mexican culture, still cultivated right here in the Fox Valley.

Based in Aurora, Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl is an internationally celebrated Mexican folk dance troupe that has delighted audiences for over 40 years around Illinois and as far as Mexico with its colorful costumes, wonderful music and electrifying choreography. The group originally formed to meet the need to preserve one of the most important aspects of Mexican culture, the folkloric dance. Juan Manuel “Nery” Cruz, originally from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, is the group’s director and choreographer. Guest vocalist on July 13 is Goyo (“Goyito”) Cruz, Nery’s brother, direct from San Luis Potosi.

Comments

Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings Wicked - 17% Hamilton - 14% Hadestown - 14% Vote Now!