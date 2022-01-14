BTE Postpones NAPERVILLE Opening To April 28; ONE MAN, TWO GUV'NORS Canceled

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, the professional Equity company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center, announced today that due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, they are postponing their production of "Naperville," originally scheduled for Jan. 27-Feb. 27, to April 28-May 29. To accommodate this shift, "One Man, Two Guvnors" has been canceled.

"Naperville" ticket holders will automatically have their tickets exchanged into the corresponding date of the new schedule; however, they also have the option to exchange their tickets for a new date, receive a credit or refund, or donate the value of their tickets to BTE. Should they prefer one of these last three options, they can contact the Box Office.

"One Man, Two Guvnors" ticket holders will automatically receive a credit on their account for the value of their tickets. This credit may be applied towards any of the remaining performances at the MAC. They also may donate the value of their tickets to BTE or request a refund by contacting the Box Office.

The MAC Box Office is open 12-6 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday and may be reached at 630.942.4000 or themac@cod.edu.