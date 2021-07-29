BOXED EXPERIENCE A New Interactive Social Awareness Exhibit Coming to The South Loop, August 14

Roosevelt Collection Shops has announced "Boxed Experience", the latest activation soon to open within their new exhibit space, 150 West.

Opening August 14 and running through September 30, the interactive theatrical experience will amaze visitors through map projections and hyper-realistic rooms as guests investigate and decide the fate of a man being accused of a horrible crime. In each room, clues and evidence will alter thoughts on guilt and innocence through intriguing visuals, mind-bending sensories and a storyline that will leave attendees speechless. Tickets range from $35-55.

"We are always searching for cutting edge activations to engage and entertain our visitors," said Shannon Ridgeway, General Manager at Roosevelt Collection Shops. "Boxed Experience will be a one-of-a-kind way to dig deep into social issues and raise our collective consciousness in an interactive, fun way as a community."

Live actors will bring characters in the story to life, interacting with guests along the way. Created to shed light on the various barriers among different cultures, ethnicities and social issues, the exhibit aims to shift mindsets and take visitors thought patterns to new heights.

Boxed Experience will be open at 150 W. Delano Ct. Thursday-Sunday. For more information on Boxed Experience, please visit their website.