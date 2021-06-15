BLUE MAN GROUP to Return to Chicago in August

Theatrical phenomenon Blue Man Group will make its long-awaited return to Chicago's Briar Street Theatre Wednesday, August 18. Tickets for Blue Man Group Chicago will go on sale today, June 15, at 10 a.m. CST. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective.

"For more than 20 years, Blue Man Group has established itself as one of the top entertainment destinations in Chicago," said Mary Grisolano, Managing Director of Blue Man Group. "We are absolutely thrilled to return to the stage and welcome new and returning audiences to the Briar Street Theatre."

Blue Man Group originally debuted at the Briar Street Theatre in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood in 1997. Three bald and blue men explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.

Blue Man Group Ticket Information:

Blue Man Group Chicago tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15. Ticket prices range from $49 - $89. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.blueman.com. A full show schedule and pricing can also be found at www.blueman.com.

Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more, varying from $57 - $70 per person. For groups of 10 or more, email chicagogroups@blueman.com to request information.

2021 Performance Schedule:

August

Wednesday, August 18 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 19 at 8 p.m.

Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 21 at 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 22 at 2 and 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 28 at 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 29 at 2 and 5 p.m

September

Wednesday, September 1 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 2 at 8 p.m.

Friday, September 3 at 5 and 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 4 at 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 5 at 5 and 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 8 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 9 at 8 p.m.

Friday, September 10 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 11 at 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 12 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, September 15 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 16 at 8 p.m.

Friday, September 17 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 18 at 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 19 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 23 at 8 p.m.

Friday, September 24 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 25 at 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 26 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, September 29 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 30 at 8 p.m.

October

Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 2 at 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 3 at 2 p.m.

Additional fall and holiday performances will be announced at a later date.