BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Launches VIP Ticket Package

Launching just in time for spring break season, Blue Man Group Chicago is offering audiences a chance to experience the iconic entertainment phenomenon like never before with new VIP ticket packages available for performances at Chicago's Briar Street Theatre (3133 North Halsted).

These one-of-a-kind experiences feature exclusive perks and are the perfect addition

for long-time fans, first-time showgoers, family celebrations and special occasions. The Blue Man Group Chicago VIP Package includes:

Special access badge

Exclusive Lanyard

Giftbag filled with Blue Man Group exclusive merchandise

Premium seating

Post-show meet and greet with one of the Blue Men

The VIP ticket package can be purchased online at www.blueman.com/chicago, by phone (1-800 BLUEMAN) or in-person at the Briar Street Theatre box office. The package is available for $160 plus taxes and fees for online or advance purchases and $75 for an in-person upgrade to a pre-purchased ticket.

Celebrating 25 years in Chicago, Blue Man Group originally debuted at the Briar Street Theatre in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood in 1997. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.

About Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning

theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit www.blueman.com.