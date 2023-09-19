BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Hosts Special Halloween Weekend Performances October 28-29

Performances to feature special pre-show face painting, Halloween-inspired surprises, post-show meet & greet with Blue Men and more.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Jeremy Jordan to Perform at Steppenwolf Theatre This Winter Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan to Perform at Steppenwolf Theatre This Winter

BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Hosts Special Halloween Weekend Performances October 28-29

Blue Man Group Chicago will celebrate the spookiest season of the year by hosting two special Halloween-themed performances at the Briar Street Theatre (3133 North Halsted) Saturday, October 28 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, October 29 at 1 p.m.

Each scary-fun performance will feature pre-show face painting in the theater lobby, Halloween-inspired surprises during the show and celebratory goodie bags for all children under age 17. Halloween costumes are encouraged for all audience members. After the performance, audience members will be invited to the theater lobby for photo opportunities with the Blue Men. 

Celebrating more than 25 years in Chicago, Blue Man Group originally debuted at the Briar Street Theatre in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood in 1997. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. Blue Man Group recently debuted stunning new visual media upgrades to its Chicago production, including 17 new digital screens featuring state-of-the-art video content and a brand new opening act. 

Blue Man Group Chicago tickets start at $49. This fall, audiences can take advantage of Blue Man Group's Fall Flash Sale, offering 30 percent off select seats and performances from Sept. 22 through Oct. 31. Tickets can be purchased at www.BlueMan.com/Chicago/Offers

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit www.blueman.com.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Kicks Off 46th Season and Fall Series at Harris Theater Photo
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Kicks Off 46th Season and Fall Series at Harris Theater

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago kicks off their 46th season with the Fall Series: Of Peace, featuring the company premiere of 'return to patience' by Aszure Barton. The performances will take place at the Harris Theater from November 2-5, 2023. Don't miss this mesmerizing and beautiful showcase of fluidity and technical prowess. Tickets available now.

2
CiderFest Comes to the Raue Center This Month Photo
CiderFest Comes to the Raue Center This Month

Raue Center celebrates the changing season with the upcoming CiderFest and Fall Discount Day on September 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Downtown Crystal Lake's Johnny Appleseed Festival. Learn more about the event and find out how to attend here!

3
Photos: First Look at The Impostors Theatre Companys THE LAST LIVING GUN in Rehearsal Photo
Photos: First Look at The Impostors Theatre Company's THE LAST LIVING GUN in Rehearsal

The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) will open their fifth season with The Last Living Gun, written by Ryan Stevens and directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen, featuring original music by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vincent Alesia. Check out rehearsal photos here!

4
Photos: First Look at Metropolis Performing Arts Centres THE ADDAMS FAMILY Photo
Photos: First Look at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Opening the 2023 – 2024 Season at Metropolis is the ghastly fun family comedy The Addams Family: The Musical. Former Interim Artistic Director and Stella Adler Studio of Acting Director of Musical Theatre Robbie Simpson directs this macabre musical hit. Check out production photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Saturday's Children
First Flight Theatre Company (9/30-10/01)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sons of Serendip
The Center for Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# This Bitter Earth
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre (10/28-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hitch*Cocktails
The Annoyance Theater (3/08-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The White City: An Audible Exhibition on H.H. Holmes (Recorded))
A Theater in the Dark (3/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fall in Love with Fat Cat Cabaret
Newport Theater (10/06-10/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You