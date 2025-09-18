BLACKLISTED: Songs McCarthy Didn’t Want You To Hear is Coming to Sherwood Recital Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A one-night-only special presentation of Blacklisted: Songs McCarthy Didn’t Want You To Hear, written & directed by Carla Gordon with music direction by Beckie Menzie is coming to Columbia College Chicago’s Sherwood Recital Hall. The evening, to benefit Season of Concern, will take place on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 7:30pm.

Tickets, $50 VIP or $30 General Admission, are available at seasonofconcern.org. All proceeds will benefit Season of Concern, a non-profit dedicated to providing financial assistance to Chicagoland theater practitioners impacted by illness, injury or circumstance.

In the post-World War II years, many famous American singers and songwriters were denied the opportunity to make artistic contributions, accused by Senator Joseph McCarthy’s House Un-American Activities Committee to be communists or sympathizers. They were silenced. Some of Chicago’s finest cabaret talent perform a concert of songs written or made famous by blacklisted artists such as Leonard Bernstein, Yip Harburg, Lena Horne, Zero Mostel, Paul Robeson, Pete Seeger, and more!

Blacklisted has previously played to sold-out houses at the Illinois Holocaust Museum, Acorn Theater and the Skokie Theatre.

Carla Gordon (writer/director) is a singer/songwriter who holds Chicago Cabaret Professional’s coveted Gold Coast Award and the American Songwriter Association's Lyricist Award. The Chicago Tribune called Gordon, a “major player in Chicago Cabaret,” Cabaret Scenes called her a “honey-voiced wisecracker,” and Smash Magazine wrote, “You’ll love and want to hug her”. Gordon has appeared at Cabaret du Jour and The Palace in Ft. Lauderdale, The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan, University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, The Sheldon in St. Louis, and Metropolitan Room and Pangea in New York City. Gordon represented Chicago at the 25th anniversary celebration of the American Songbook Association. Blacklisted—Songs McCarthy Didn’t Want Us to Hear has toured to critical acclaim. carlagordoncabaret.com

Beckie Menzie (music director) has appeared at the legendary Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Birdland in New York, Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre and Ravinia Festival, as well as concert halls, art series, and with symphonies across the country and internationally. Hailed by Chicago’s WGN Radio as “indispensible to Chicago cabaret,” Beckie serves as a musical director for Michael Feinstein’s Songbook Academy. She performs regularly with Tom Michael, as well as the trio, GIRLS LIKE US. Beckie regularly teaches Master Classes internationally, coaching both young musical talent and national cabaret artists. Visit www.beckiemenzie.com

David Meulemans is a well-seasoned artist with experience in classical, Broadway, and cabaret among his credits. From London to Miami, to New York and Chicago, David has shared his musical talents, humor, and storytelling skills on stages across the nation, and in the United Kingdom. He is a proud member of Manhattan Area Cabaret, Co-Founder and past president of South Florida Cabaret Singers, LLC, and honorary member of the Boston Area Cabaret Association. “David has a charm on stage that is infectious. He knows his way around a ballad equally as well as up tempo and comedy material.” - Bob Levy Silk River Music, ASCAP