BLACK BONE World Premiere to be Presented at Definition Theatre Company

Definition Theatre will present the world premiere of Black Bone, a bold new satire by Chicago playwright Tina Fakhrid-Deen and the first full production to emerge from the company’s Amplify Series. Directed by Carla Stillwell, Black Bone will run from May 30 to June 29, 2025 at Definition.

A winner of Amplify Series Two, Black Bone is a sharp satirical fantasy that blurs the line between game show theatrics and real life. The story follows a group of Black academics at a predominantly white institution who uncover a shocking truth: one among them has been "passing" as Black. What begins as disbelief quickly spirals into mutiny, paranoia, and chaos—with consequences that turn deadly. As tensions rise, Black Bone fearlessly interrogates who gets to define Blackness, and what it means to belong.

“I did not get into Amplify the first time that I applied,” says playwright Tina Fakhrid-Deen. “It only motivated me to tighten up and resubmit a better script. I’m so thankful that Definition Theatre started this fantastic Amplify program to help lesser known, local playwrights like me to develop our work and feel supported and seen. And to be the first Amplify winner to have a production is an extraordinary honor. This process has taught me to #stayinit because dreams don’t work unless you do!”

The cast for Black Bone includes Ensemble Member Martasia Jones as Nella, with Melanie Hubbard as Dean Ivory, Matthew Lolar as Cruz, Patrick Newson Jr. as Woodfence, and Marlene Slaughter as Keisha.

Now in its fifth iteration, the Amplify program is Definition Theatre’s new works initiative dedicated to uplifting Chicago-based playwrights through professional development, readings, and production opportunities. Black Bone marks a major milestone in the program’s evolution and Definition’s commitment to cultivating bold new theatrical voices.

Carla Stillwell directs this with support by Assistant Director Michelle Renee Bester and Production Manager Zavarie Z. Irons. The stage is managed by Ariel Beller, with casting by AJ Links and casting coordination by Carley Cornelius. The visual world was brought to life by Scenic Designer Isa Noe, Technical Director Jason Scott Clark, Costume Director Kotryna Hilko, Lighting Designer Garrett Bell (assisted by Emily Curran and Lead Electrician Louis Lothan), Sound Designer Satya Chavez, Props Designer Paloma Locsin, and Projections Designer Eme Ospina-Lopez. Dramaturgy was provided by Lydia Moss.

Definition Theatre is also excited to announce the return of its annual Amplify New Play Festival (ANPF) this July at the Reva & David Logan Center for the Arts in Hyde Park, 915 E 60th St, Chicago, IL 60637. This vibrant community celebration brings together emerging voices in theater through a fusion of creative development classes, film and live performance.

The 2025 festival spotlights the Amplify Series Five winners under the theme “Rhythm & Resonance”— this series challenged writers to explore how rhythm, tone, and language shape storytelling, fusing poetry and music into a symphony of meaning. The festival will feature film screenings of the Series Five finalists, providing a dynamic platform for new and diverse storytellers.

The finalists for Amplify Series Five are Bristen Baity, Dawn Bless, Isis Elizabeth, Faylita Hicks, Lip Lewis, Jessica F. Morrison, Jamaque Newberry, and walker lee.

The Festival will showcase filmed scenes from all 8 finalists alongside additional programming including readings from Amplify Series Four winners, showcasing the continued development of Chicago’s most promising new work. Attendees will also have access to introductory artist workshops led by industry professionals, offering hands-on learning opportunities for aspiring creatives of all backgrounds.

