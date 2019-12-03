BAKED! THE MUSICAL Comes to Chicago Musical Theatre Festival 2020

BAKED! THE MUSICAL, a new, original musical from Jordan Liu and Deepak Kumar, premieres at the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival 2020!

When she doesn't receive the scholarship that would send her to her dream school, habitual overachiever Jane Huang, with the help of her best friend, joins forces with the class degenerate to build the greatest drug empire ever run by high schoolers. Kept in the dark are Jane's parents, whose inability to cope with their daughter leaving for college while maintaining a profit at their struggling Chinese bakery drives them to pry and potentially unravel Jane's web of lies.

Baked! The Musical is a reflection on perfectionism, self worth, and the question of what we owe the people we love. It features an all Asian cast, and the themes are born out of the writers' own experiences growing up as the children of immigrants in the US.

Tickets are available NOW for $25 at https://dime.io/events/cmtf-baked-the-musical.





