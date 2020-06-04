Auditorium Theatre Presents THE PEOPLE'S PERFORMANCE

The Auditorium Theatre's People's Performance (originally scheduled for Sunday, May 31) will be presented this Sunday, June 7 @ 6PM on the Auditorium Theatre's Facebook and YouTube pages. This event is part of the At Home With the Auditorium series.

The Auditorium Theatre invited actors, singers, dancers, comedians, and performers to create videos showing off their talent, and curated submissions into this special edition of At Home With the Auditorium.

The Auditorium Theatre will continue to produce new episodes of #AudTalk and At Home With the Auditorium intermittently throughout the summer. To stay up to date on new episodes and performances, visit AuditoriumTheatre.org or follow the Auditorium Theatre on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Auditorium Theatre, located at 50 E Ida B Wells Dr at Roosevelt University in Chicago, is an Illinois, not-for-profit organization committed to presenting the finest in international, cultural, community, and educational programming to all of Chicago and beyond as The Theatre for the People. The organization also is committed to the continued restoration and preservation of the National Historic Landmark.

The Auditorium Theatre 2019-20 Season is made possible in part with support from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Illinois Arts Council, and the Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel. Chicago Magazine is the official magazine sponsor. For more information about programming, volunteer, and donor opportunities, please call 312.341.2310 or visit AuditoriumTheatre.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You