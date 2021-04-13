Athenaeum Theatre and Skyline Studios Bring Summer Musical Camps To Chicago

Athenaeum Theatre Productions, the managers of the operations at the Athenaeum Theatre, Chicago's oldest continuously operating Off-Loop theatre, and the award-winning Skyline Studios have announced a new partnership bringing musical theatre camps to the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave, this summer.

Skyline Studios Summer Broadway Camps are being offered for the first time in Chicago with highly-trained teaching artists as camp instructors for children ages 3 - 14 years old. Campers are given the opportunity to sing, dance, act and perform in a variety of different camps. In accordance with COVID-19 recommendations, class sizes are limited; registration is now available at AthenaeumTheatre.org.

Skyline's Broadway Summer Camps culminate with performances of High School Musical, Madagascar, Jungle Book and Broadway Highlights showcases. Broadway Mornings classes are also available for Pre-K performers. Days will be packed with rehearsals, creative drama activities, team-building, games, crafts and fun in the sun at a nearby park. With age-specific full day, half day and extended care options, there is a Broadway Summer Camp that meets every family's needs.

Athenaeum Theatre Productions and Skyline Studios are committed to providing a safe camp experience and will adhere to CDC guidelines and all state and local public health guidance for COVID-19. Class sizes will be small and campers will be socially distanced, wear masks and eat outdoors. To learn more about safety measures and to read Broadway Camp FAQs, please visit skylinestudioschicago.com.

Skyline Studios Summer Broadway Camps Include:

Broadway Mornings Camp Tots for ages 3 - 5 years

New camps offered in the morning weekly June 7 - August 27

Broadway Mornings Tots will introduce budding actors to the songs and dances of their favorite movie musicals. Tots will learn to sing and dance together, play games and have fun. Each week of this camp, there will be a new theme with new songs and dances to learn for a fun final showing performed the Friday morning of their final class.

List of weekly shows and registration available at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1044775

Broadway Mornings Juniors - Half Day for ages 5 - 7 years

New camps offered from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. weekly June 7 - August 27

Broadway Mornings Juniors will give young actors the chance to step into the spotlight as they learn songs and dances from their favorite musicals. Juniors will sing and dance together, explore their creative instincts, play games and have fun. Each week of this camp, there will be a new theme with new songs and dances to learn for a final showcase on their last day of camp.

List of weekly shows and registration available at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1046097

Broadway Highlights Camp Juniors - Full Day for ages 5 - 7 years

New camps offered from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. weekly June 7 - August 27

Broadway Highlights Camps will explore stepping into the spotlight with songs and dances from popular Broadway musicals. Juniors will sing and dance together, play theatre games, work on crafts and activities and have fun. Each week there will be a new musical theme with new songs and dances to learn for a final musical showcase on their last day of camp.

List of weekly shows and registration available at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1046151

Broadway Highlights Camp Stars - Full Day for ages 7 - 11 years

New camps offered from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. weekly June 7 - August 27

Broadway Highlights Camps will explore stepping into the spotlight with songs and dances from popular Broadway musicals. Stars will sing solos, learn choreography, explore their creative instincts, work together and have fun. Each week of this camp, there will be a new theme with new songs and dances to learn for a final showcase on their last day of camp.

List of weekly shows and registration available at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1046241

Broadway Highlights Camp Performers - Full Day for ages 11 - 14 years

New camps offered from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. weekly June 7 - August 27

Broadway Highlights Camps will explore stepping into the spotlight with songs and dances from popular Broadway musicals. Performers will be challenged to develop their singing voice, learn advanced choreography, explore their creative instincts and have fun with friends. Each week of this camp, there will be a new theme with new songs and dances to learn for a final showcase on their last day of camp.

List of weekly shows and registration available at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1046242

Broadway Shows Camp Juniors - Half Day for ages 5 - 7 years

New camps offered from 1 - 4 p.m. every two weeks June 14 - August 20

Broadway Shows Juniors will provide young actors with an introductory musical theatre experience, from an encouraging first day of getting to know the show to an exhilarating final performance with show titles High School Musical, Madagascar and Jungle Book. Every child will be assigned a named role and have a chance to shine. Juniors will learn lines and dances, explore their creative instincts, play games, and have fun. This camp culminates in a final performance on the camp's last afternoon on the historic Athenaeum Stage,

List of themes and registration available at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1046214

Broadway Shows Camp Juniors - Full Day for ages 5 - 7 years

New camps offered from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. every two weeks June 14 - August 20

Broadway Shows Juniors will provide young actors with an introductory musical theatre experience, from an encouraging first day of getting to know the show to an exhilarating final performance with show titles High School Musical, Madagascar and Jungle Book. Every child will be assigned a named role and have a chance to shine. Juniors will learn lines and dances, explore their creative instincts, play games and have fun! This camp culminates in a final performance on the camp's last afternoon on the historic Athenaeum Stage.

List of shows and registration available at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1046220

Broadway Shows Camp Stars - Full Day for ages 7 - 11 years

New camps offered from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. every two weeks June 14 - August 20

Broadway Shows Stars will provide growing actors with a full musical theatre experience, from an encouraging audition to an exhilarating final performance with show titles High School Musical, Madagascar and Jungle Book. Every child will be assigned a named role and have a chance to shine. Stars will memorize lines, sing solos, learn dances, explore creative instincts, work together, play games and have fun. This camp culminates in a final performance on the camp's last afternoon on the historic Athenaeum Stage.

List of shows and registration available at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1046264

Broadway Shows Camp Performers - Full Day for ages 11 - 14 years

New camps offered from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. every two weeks June 14 - August 20

Broadway Shows Performers will give middle schoolers a professional musical theatre experience, from an exciting first day of auditions to an exhilarating final performance with show titles High School Musical, Madagascar and Jungle Book. Every child will be assigned a named role and have a chance to shine. Performers will be challenged to develop their solo singing voice, learn advanced choreography, explore their characters and become both a leader and team player. This camp culminates in a final performance on the last afternoon on the historic Athenaeum Stage.

List of shows and registration available at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1046269