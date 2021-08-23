﻿Artemisia Fall Fest Postponed Chicago

Artemisia Theatre, dedicated to empowering women, onstage and off, has announced it will postpone Artemisia Fall Fest until 2022.

"It has been a challenging year and a half for all of us due to the pandemic. Many loved ones have been lost. Others have fallen ill," said Julie Proudfoot, Artistic Director, Artemisia Theatre. "Now we face a variant of COVID-19 that challenges our safety at indoor events, despite vaccination. Artemisia has always put the safety of our talent and audience first and 2021 is no exception. It is our hope to make an exciting and safe return to live theater in 2022."

Artemisia Fall Fest, the company's annual staged reading showcase of new plays by women writers, was scheduled to run October 18-20, 2021 at Chicago's Raven Theatre.

When the pandemic hit, shutting down many theaters nationwide, Artemisia responded by staging a critically-acclaimed, world premiere virtual production of the sci-fi feminist adventure Goods, by award-winning playwright Lauren Ferebee, directed by E. Faye Butler.

Throughout, Artemisia also continued to empower women with its popular We Women podcast.

We Women allows the company to keep theater artists working safely while sharing audio performances of exciting feminist plays, discussions with creative teams and interviews with social justice leaders who continue to make the world better for women. Co-hosts are Julie Proudfoot and Willow James, Artemisia's resident sound designer.

New episodes drop on Wednesdays, bimonthly.

For more information, visit artemisiatheatre.org.