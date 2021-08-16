Application Deadline Extended For Shattered Globe's 'Global Playwrights Series'

Shattered Globe Theatre has extended the application deadline for its Global Playwright Series through Tuesday, August 31, 2021. GPS is a new play development program specifically aimed at BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, neurodiverse and disabled writers and those who fall within intersections of these identities. The program aims to connect SGT with new playwrights who want to collaborate, lead the development of their play and have it fully produced by Shattered Globe.

Two selected playwrights will be announced this fall and each will receive initial compensation of $500. From there, SGT will discuss how each playwright wants to lead the process of developing their play and Shattered Globe will provide resources to achieve that goal.

Submissions can include any of the following:

Full length play you would like to continue to develop.

A scene or scenes you would like to develop into a play and an outline of the direction of the play as you see it now.

A short play that you would like to develop into a full-length play.

An idea for a piece you would like to create and an outline of the direction of the play (for this option, please share an additional completed work with your submission).

Full submission guidelines and instructions are available at sgtheatre.org/gps. For additional information, e-mail GPS@shatteredglobe.org.

The selection panel includes Andrea J. Dymond (director), Lavina Jadhwani (director, playwright), Aila Ayilam Peck (actor, SGT Associate Artist), Linda Reiter (actor, SGT Ensemble), Nate Santana (actor, director, SGT Ensemble), Sandy Shinner (SGT Producing Artistic Director), Charles Smith (playwright, Professor Emeritus Ohio University) and Ayanna Wimberly (poet, playwright, SGT Associate Artist).

In introducing the Global Playwrights Series, SGT Ensemble member Deanna Reed-Foster comments, "The goal of becoming an anti-racist theatre organization takes a tremendous amount of work. I am humbled to be working with Shattered Globe Theatre as we do that work. This isn't the first or the last thing we are doing in an effort to make theatre more equitable. And as SGT sets our new course, GPS will help us chart the future."

For more information on Shattered Globe Theatre, please visit www.shatteredglobe.org.