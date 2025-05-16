Annual Lake County PrideFest Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lake County PrideFest, now in its fifth year, on Saturday, June 14 from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center. This free, family-friendly outdoor festival is a heartfelt celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month and a joyful invitation for the entire community to come together in a spirit of love, unity, and inclusion.

PrideFest offers a full day of activities and entertainment designed to bring people of all ages together in a safe and welcoming environment. Attendees can enjoy live music and performances, an engaging resource fair, a one-of-a-kind craft and artisan market, and exciting entertainment for children, including a special performance by Grammy-nominated children’s artist Nanny Nikki.

The festival also highlights some of the area’s most beloved food trucks and features a vibrant beer and beverage tent hosted by Grayslake’s own Black Lung Brewing, bringing hometown flavor and hospitality to the celebration.

“We are thrilled to return to the Round Lake Cultural Center for our 5th annual Lake County PrideFest,” said Kristal Larson, Executive Director of The LGBTQ+ Center Lake County. “Over the years, PrideFest has grown into a cherished summer tradition, rooted in love, safety, and connection. We are proud to partner once again with the Village of Round Lake Beach to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and ensure every member of our community feels seen, valued, and supported.”

The day crescendos with headlining performances by crowd favorite Feelgood and Dragula Season 6 Finalist, Auntie Heroin, capping off a day of laughter, dancing, and heartfelt moments.

Additional performances and community highlights will be available on the PrideFest website. Interested in joining the event as a sponsor, artisan, resource partner or volunteer? Visit lgbtqlc.com/pridefest to learn more. (Tie this together a little better please and thanks)

This event is proudly organized by the LGBTQ+ Center Lake County, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Grayslake, Illinois dedicated to making Lake County a place where LGBTQ+ folx can thrive. All are welcome to join in celebrating LGBTQ+ life and culture and show support for Lake County’s LGBTQ+ community.

