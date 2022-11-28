Anne and Mark Burnell Perform 19th Annual Eve of the Eve Show at Drew's on Halsted Next Month
The performance is on Friday, December 30th, from 7:30-10:30pm.
One of Chicago's most popular and acclaimed musical duos and national Jazz radio favorites, Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell will perform their 19th Annual Eve of the Eve show at Drew's on Halsted, 3201 North Halsted, Friday, December 30th, from 7:30-10:30pm. You can book your reservation now by visiting DrewsonHalsted.com or calling 773.244.9191. Anne and Mark will be joined by special guests throughout the evening.
Anne and Mark Burnell have had much to celebrate this past year with the release of their new critically acclaimed CD. Two For the Road has become an instant jazz radio favorite across the nation, garnering airplay at over 90 jazz radio stations including WRUW/Cleveland, KPBX/Spokane, WWUH/Hartford, WWNO/New Orleans, WPPB/Long Island, WAER/Syracuse, WDCB/Chicago, and KCSB/Santa Barbara. They also performed live on Chicago's WGN Midday Show, appeared on WGN Radio on After Hours with Rick Kogan, and had a feature article in the Chicago Tribune. TWO FOR THE ROAD is the perfect showcase of Anne and Mark Burnell's many talents. And as noted Grammy Award-winning author and jazz critic Neil Tesser exclaims "it is one sweet ride."
Singer-songwriter Anne Burnell has been praised as "a singer of glorious gifts" by the Chicago Tribune and a "fluid, silken voice navigates the various scales with remarkable agility and delightful phrasing" by Chicago Jazz Magazine. While her multi-talented, singer-arranger-pianist husband Mark Burnell was called "silky smooth and highly polished," by the Chicago Tribune. Mark has been recognized and lauded for his musical creativity and versatility with Chicago Jazz Magazine saying, "he uses his skill and instincts as a jazz improviser to adapt to any situation, even one that contains no jazz at all."
Named "Chicago's Top Ten" for two consecutive years by New York's Cabaret Hotline, Anne and Mark have delighted audiences in Bern, Zurich, Paris, Freiburg, Geneva, Jamaica, Panama, and Amsterdam. But it's in Chicago where they have made their huge musical imprint, performing at some of the Windy City's top spots including Davenport's, Skokie Theatre, Park West, Drury Lane Water Tower Theatre, Tortoise Supper Club, WDCB Jazz at the Logan, Le Piano and Signature Room. They have also performed the National Anthem for the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Chicago Fire, Arlington Park, and Special Olympics. Their recordings, "Little Things We Do Together", "Blues In The Night", and "Summer Days & Dreamy Nights", have been featured on Chicago radio stations WGN, WBEZ, WDCB and nationally on NPR stations.
Visit BurnellMusic.com for further information. Their recordings are available for purchase at Amazon.com, and online at iTunes and at all streaming outlets including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and YouTube.
More Hot Stories For You
November 25, 2022
The Young People's Theatre of Chicago's inaugural 3-Play 2022-23 season will continue with the Chicago premiere of Mo Willems' high-spirited and hilarious Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!
Offshore Rooftop Lights Up Chicago With Glitz And Glam New Year's Eve Soirée Atop Navy Pier
November 23, 2022
Darling, it wouldn't be a party without you. Offshore Rooftop, the world's largest rooftop deck and one of the city's most popular destinations located on the third floor of Navy Pier, 1000 East Grand Ave, will bid 2022 adieu by hosting a Glitz and Glam New Year's Eve Soirée on Saturday, December 31, beginning at 9pm.
Roseland Community Hospital Concludes The Year With Special Foundation Fundraiser
November 23, 2022
The giving season is here! The Roseland Community Hospital on the far South Side of Chicago at 45 W. 111th Street, is gearing up for the final days of 2023 by hosting its Reigniting Our Fire Foundation Fundraiser on Thursday, December 8 beginning at 6pm.
Video: First Look at TimeLine Theatre's TROUBLE IN MIND
November 23, 2022
Get a first look at footage from TimeLine Theatre Company’s Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, directed by TimeLine Company Member Ron OJ Parson, running now through December 18, 2022.
SCROOGE AND MARLEY: The Musical Comes to the Hoover-Leppen Theatre Next Month
November 23, 2022
From the creative team behind the 2012 indie film Scrooge & Marley, a modern day, queer variation on Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” comes a fully realized musical version reimagined for the stage. Scrooge & Marley: The Musical follows the familiar outline of the beloved tale of Ebenezer “Ben” Scrooge – the man who hates the holidays and who is reformed after memorable visits by three ghostly spirits.