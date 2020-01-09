Anderson and Roe Come to the Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the Anderson & Roe Piano Duo, presented in part by the National Piano Conference. This dynamic duo known for Emmy-nominated Billboard chart-topping albums and an extensive international touring schedule takes the stage at 8 p.m. on February 8, 2020.

"We are excited to welcome Anderson & Roe to Raue Center's stage," says National Piano Conference Artistic Director, Bobbi Paul. "With every powerful and uniquely provocative performance, Anderson & Roe defy classical music stereotypes," Paul continues. "Their technical virtuosity explodes in theatrical interpretations so powerful I promise you will be very thankful for live performances!"

Known for their adrenalized performances, original compositions and notorious music videos, Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe are revolutionizing the piano duo experience for the 21st century. Described as "the most dynamic duo of this generation" (San Francisco Classical Voice), "rock stars of the classical music world" (Miami Herald) and "the very model of complete 21st century musicians" (The Washington Post), the Anderson & Roe Piano Duo aims to make classical music a relevant and powerful force around the world.

Their five critically acclaimed albums have spent dozens of weeks at the top of the Billboard Classical Charts, while their Emmy-nominated, self-produced music videos have been viewed by millions on YouTube and at international film festivals.

Since forming their dynamic musical partnership in 2002 as students at The Juilliard School, Anderson & Roe have toured extensively worldwide as recitalists and orchestral soloists, appeared on NPR, MTV, PBS and the BBC, presented at numerous international leader symposiums and served as hosts for the medici.tv webcast of the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Additionally, a live performance by Anderson & Roe was handpicked to appear on the "Sounds of Juilliard" CD celebrating the school's centenary.

Highlights of Anderson & Roe's 2019 - 2020 season include performances throughout North America, Europe and Asia, a stint as guest hosts of NPR's "From The Top," the release of nearly a dozen new music videos and a multi-week residency at the Tippet Rise Art Center as recitalists, recording artists and filmmakers.

"It is not often that we get the chance to present such vibrant, passionate and disciplined talent like Anderson & Roe," says Raue Center Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "Their artistry is simply amazing. We consider ourselves lucky that they are playing with us and they will be performing music for everyone - from Brahms to The Beatles."

Tickets start at $32 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





