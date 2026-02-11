American Youth Chamber Orchestra Opens Enrollment for 2026 Chamber Music Programs

AYCO provides pathways for young musicians, ages 7-18, intermediate to advanced to connect, create, and explore chamber music.
Study with world-class faculty from Juilliard, Oberlin, Berklee, and other top music conservatories around the world at the American Youth Chamber Orchestra (AYCO) located in the west suburbs of Chicago.
AYCO provides pathways for young musicians, ages 7-18, intermediate to advanced to connect, create, and explore chamber music for all orchestral instruments and voice. Young musicians are welcome to audition (via video) and are placed in ensembles to best meet their stage of development.
Ages 7-18
Instruments: all Strings, Winds, Brass, Percussion, Piano, Voice
Students must have a minimum of two years of instruction/playing experience on their instrument
Rehearsals: Saturdays
Program includes performance opportunities in the community
Location: American Music Institute - Clarendon Hills Campus - 60 55th St, Clarendon Hills, IL
Grow as a chamber musician during 8 weekly hour-long coaching sessions per semester, tailored to each member's level, including performance opportunities in the community. Save your spot for..
- Spring Semester - Starts Feb 14, 2026
- Summer Semester - Starts Jun 1, 2026
- Fall Semester - Starts Sep 21, 2026
AYCO Band & Orchestra Clinics are offered to Chicago and suburban public and private schools, where we bring the transformative power of music education directly to the students.
- Open to school music programs, youth orchestras, and touring ensembles seeking high-quality, professional-level instruction in the greater Chicago area.
- Designed to meet the specific needs of student ensembles of all levels and instrumentation, guided by top-level professionals.
Videos