American Music Institute to Offer Discount on Trial Music Lessons

American Music Institute (AMI), a premier nonprofit music school in the Chicago area, is offering 26% off trial music lessons for all new students this season. Whether you're thinking of starting your child on their first instrument, picking up music again as an adult, or exploring a new instrument entirely, now is the perfect time to begin.

Why Choose AMI for Your Musical Journey?

At AMI, music education goes far beyond lessons. Students experience a nurturing environment designed to build confidence, artistry, and a lifelong love for music. Here's what makes AMI unique:

Expert, Award-Winning Faculty - Our professional instructors bring years of teaching and performance experience, guiding students every step of the way.

Personalized Lessons - Lessons tailored to each student's goals, skill level, and learning style.

Performance Opportunities - Students shine on stage in recitals, chamber ensembles, and competitions.

Comprehensive Programs - Explore group classes, Summer Music Camps, Chamber Music Programs, and more!

Supportive Community - Encouragement, guidance, and mentorship to help every student thrive.

Flexible Locations & Options

AMI offers lessons at multiple campuses in Clarendon Hills, Downers Grove, Geneva, and St. Charles, IL, as well as in-home instruction for added convenience. Students of all ages and abilities are welcome, from beginners to advanced performers.

Give the gift of music and start your musical journey today. This limited-time holiday offer makes it easier than ever to join the AMI family. 26% OFF Trial Lessons