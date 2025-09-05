Alisa Rosenthal to Present Encore Of BIG HONOR STUDENT ENERGY at Newport Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off a wild run at the Minnesota Fringe Festival, Chicago-based comedian and Evanston native Alisa Rosenthal is returning home for one last performance of her hit storytelling hour "Big Honor Student Energy" on Thursday, September 25th at 7:00 PM at the Newport Theater at 956 W. Newport Ave. Venue phone (773) 270-3440. This special performance lasts 55 minutes plus a post-show artist Q&A. Tickets range from $15 - $20.

Kicked out of ballet lessons at 4 for being "too much," Alisa Rosenthal has carried this same joie de vivre through her whole life. From an ill-fated semester at clown school to singing at a nightmare kid's party, she always finds herself eager to please in this breezy comedic solo storytelling show.

Alisa Rosenthal is a writer and actor based in Chicago. A semi-finalist for the Andy Kaufman Award, credits include the Minnesota Fringe Festival, the Twin Cities Jewish Humor Festival, FRIGID New York, the Chicago Women's Funny Festival, and Artscape Baltimore. Called "...daffy and sweetly outlandish..." by the Chicago Tribune, previous fringe shows include One-Woman Beaches and Songs to Caftan In​. She performs as her vaudeville-style, ukulele-playing, zinger slinging alter ego Plucky Rosenthal at speakeasies and watering holes around town.