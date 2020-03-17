Adventure Stage Chicago Cancels Chicago Premiere of GHOST Due to the Current Health Crisis

Following recent public health guidelines set in place by the CDC and mandated by Governor J.B. Pritzker, Adventure Stage Chicago (ASC) has canceled its Chicago premiere of Idris Goodwin's Ghost. The production had been scheduled to play from April 25 to May 3 at the Vittum Theater.

Current ticket holders for Ghost will automatically receive a credit for ASC's next season. The theater is also accepting donations of $12, the price of a youth ticket, online HERE on the Northwestern Settlement site (select Adventure Stage Chicago as the designation for donations). For more information, call the ASC box office at 773-342-4141 or email boxoffice@adventurestage.org.

"This has been a turbulent year for us," says ASC Producing Artistic Director Tom Arvetis. "The theater has been greatly affected by the CPS strike, a sprinkler system malfunction, and now, an ongoing pandemic. As always, our greatest concern is for our neighbors and students, for whom our organization exists. But we also must recognize our artists, actors, designers and staff who will be greatly affected by this outcome. Having to suspend production is devastating. Our season theme this year is Shelter; ASC has always strived to be a place of Shelter for our community, not only as a place to gather but also through the stories we share. To close our doors now during such uncertainty goes against our nature, but we know it is the right thing to do. Please do what you can to remain healthy and look out for each other. The only way we get through this is together. When we do, Adventure Stage will be here to shelter you again."





