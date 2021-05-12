Adrian Dunn Leads Chicago Philharmonic In REDEMPTION, Produced In Partnership With Harris Theater

On June 5, 2021, Chicago Philharmonic will collaborate for the first time with critically acclaimed multi-genre musical artist and social justice advocate Adrian Dunn for a performance of Redemption, a new collection of spirituals and gospel songs that reimagine and modernize the genre's historical roots, celebrate African American history, and honor victims of systemic injustice across the country. Each song in Redemption, written and arranged by Dunn, has a powerful message, with many dedicated to nationally recognized cases of injustice that sparked an outcry for social change. Joining Adrian Dunn and the full Chicago Philharmonic orchestra onstage are the Adrian Dunn Singers, an all-black professional vocal ensemble established in 2018.

Also featured in this concert is young violin virtuoso Njioma Grevious, Juilliard student and 2016 White House performer, in Marcus Norris' Glory. Cota-Robles Fellow, South Side Symphony founder, and UCLA PhD candidate Marcus Norris is known for his inventive compositions at the crossroads of classical music and hip hop, and his cinematic violin concerto Glory is no exception. Redemption will also include an orchestral arrangement of the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing, arranged for orchestra by Adrian Dunn and Dennis Atkinson Jr.

This performance is produced in partnership with the Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater. It will be recorded live on the Harris Theater stage on June 5, and streamed exclusively through HT Virtual Stage beginning June 29. This is the first of two Chicago Philharmonic concerts to be performed live at the Harris and streamed through HT Virtual Stage; on June 25, Chicago Philharmonic and the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance will record San Juan to Chicago: Un Puente Musical. The joint concert will be available to stream for 60 days beginning August 17.

DETAILS:

Redemption: Adrian Dunn and the Adrian Dunn Singers

Recorded on June 5, 2021

Streaming June 29, 2021

Adrian Dunn conductor

Njioma Grevious violin

The Adrian Dunn Singers

Chicago Philharmonic

Adrian Dunn Redemption

Marcus Norris Glory

Adrian Dunn & Dennis Atkinson Jr. Lift Every Voice and Sing