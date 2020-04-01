Actor/Comedian Frank Ferrante Hosts Live Show From Living Room 

Actor, director and comedian Frank Ferrante, star of An Evening With Groucho and the cirque show Teatro ZinZanni, took his act to Facebook Live on March 22nd.

The 45 minute entertainment featured the award-winner's tribute to Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, songs and stories from his touring show An Evening With Groucho and a tour of his memorabilia laden living room. 'Groucho' musical director Gerald Sternbach accompanied while 'Groucho' director Dreya Weber filmed the event. The show is available through Ferrante's Facebook fan page 'An Evening With Groucho' and due to viewership, will become a twice monthly live feed show.

Like many performers, Ferrante's shows were cancelled due to the current crisis. "I figure this would be a positive way to stay connected and share work with folks who are currently isolated. I was disappointed of course that performances were postponed and I knew audience members were coming to see my shows from hours away, some flying in. So I felt compelled to do this expecting a couple of hundred views not 15,000."

Ferrante recently was named a top ten performance of 2019 by the Chicago Tribune for his performance as The Caesar in Teatro ZinZanni and was previously on a Wall Street Journal top ten list for his performance as Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre.





