Acclaimed Non-Profit Chicago Children's Theatre To Host FROZEN FANTASY FEST Fundraiser

Acclaimed children's theatre North Shore Dance & Theater (NSDT), conveniently located in the near North Chicago suburb of Glenview, is holding a thrilling all-ages fundraising event Saturday, November 16 celebrating the magic of Disney's blockbuster musical classic Frozen.

Frozen Fantasy Fest will allow Disney fans to meet and take pictures with Frozen characters Elsa, Anna, and Olaf live in person. The event will also feature hands-on arts and crafts projects, games, raffles, and snacks and treats.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday November 16 from 5-7 PM at the NSDT stage at Glenview United Methodist Church, located at 727 Harlem in Glenview. The theater offers ample free parking and is handicap friendly.

All proceeds from the event will go to funding NSDT's scholarship program to offer fine arts education to underprivileged youths, and the NSDT curtain replacement fund to ensure audiences get the best theatrical experience possible.

Individual passes for Frozen Fantasy Fest are only $10, while a Family Pass for up to 5 family members is only $30, and an Extended Family Pass gives entrance to up to 8 family members for only $50.

For Frozen Fantasy Fest tickets call (855) 222-2849 or visit www.tututix.com/northshoredanceandtheater.

On the heels of Frozen Fantasy Fest, NSDT will bring the children's musical Frozen Jr. to life Friday November 22 at 7 PM, Saturday November 23 at 7 PM, and Sunday November 24 at 2 PM on the NSDT stage in Glenview. Frozen Jr. features such stellar songs as 'Let it Go', 'For the First Time in Forever', and 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?'

For Frozen Jr. tickets call (855) 222-2849 or visit www.tututix.com/northshoredanceandtheater. Tickets are affordably priced at $11 for adults and $9 for children 12 and under. Groups of 12 or more qualify for $8 tickets.

For additional information on the Frozen Fantasy Fest fundraiser and the stage musical Frozen Jr., contact NSDT at (847) 715-8690.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You