AYCO to Offer Band & Orchestra Clinics in Chicago for Student Musicians

Each clinic offers instrumental technique development, full ensemble rehearsal coaching, and more.
The American Youth Chamber Orchestra will offer its Band & Orchestra Clinics, which is open to school music programs, youth orchestras, and touring ensembles seeking high-quality, professional-level instruction in the greater Chicago area.
These customizable clinics are designed to meet the specific needs of student ensembles of all levels and instrumentation. Whether your group is preparing for a performance, building foundational skills, or looking for a fresh musical perspective, AYCO Clinics deliver a transformative educational experience guided by top-level professionals.
Each clinic offers a tailored program that may include:
Instrumental technique development
Full ensemble rehearsal coaching
Sectional breakout sessions
Listening, intonation, and musical interpretation skills
Leadership, collaboration, and ensemble unity
AYCO's faculty consists of seasoned performers and music educators who are passionate about inspiring young musicians and helping ensembles reach their full potential.
"These clinics provide an incredible opportunity for students to grow musically and personally through hands-on, focused sessions," said a spokesperson for AYCO. "We are proud to support music programs from across the Midwest and beyond by offering a meaningful educational experience."
Ideal for:
Middle school and high school bands and orchestras
Touring ensembles visiting Chicago
Youth chamber groups and community programs
Ensembles preparing for festivals, competitions, or concert tours
Schools, band directors, youth orchestras, and touring ensembles interested in providing their students with a professional-level experience can schedule a clinic:
SCHEDULE CLINIC
Videos