AYCO to Offer Band & Orchestra Clinics in Chicago for Student Musicians

The American Youth Chamber Orchestra will offer its Band & Orchestra Clinics, which is open to school music programs, youth orchestras, and touring ensembles seeking high-quality, professional-level instruction in the greater Chicago area.

These customizable clinics are designed to meet the specific needs of student ensembles of all levels and instrumentation. Whether your group is preparing for a performance, building foundational skills, or looking for a fresh musical perspective, AYCO Clinics deliver a transformative educational experience guided by top-level professionals.

Each clinic offers a tailored program that may include:

Instrumental technique development

Full ensemble rehearsal coaching

Sectional breakout sessions

Listening, intonation, and musical interpretation skills

Leadership, collaboration, and ensemble unity

AYCO's faculty consists of seasoned performers and music educators who are passionate about inspiring young musicians and helping ensembles reach their full potential.

"These clinics provide an incredible opportunity for students to grow musically and personally through hands-on, focused sessions," said a spokesperson for AYCO. "We are proud to support music programs from across the Midwest and beyond by offering a meaningful educational experience."

Ideal for:

Middle school and high school bands and orchestras

Touring ensembles visiting Chicago

Youth chamber groups and community programs

Ensembles preparing for festivals, competitions, or concert tours

Schools, band directors, youth orchestras, and touring ensembles interested in providing their students with a professional-level experience can schedule a clinic:

