ASHLAND AVENUE Extends at The Goodman Theatre in October

Lee Kirk’s new Chicago-set drama Ashland Avenue has added eight performances, extending one week to October 12. The world-premiere production, directed by Walter Artistic Director Susan V. Booth, is the first of The Goodman’s Centennial 2025/2026 season and stars The Office’s Jenna Fischer alongside Chicago’s own Francis Guinan (The Cherry Orchard), with Will Allan (The Cherry Orchard), Cordelia Dewdney (Drury Lane’s Steel Magnolias) and Chiké Johnson (Toni Stone).

A local business, a stubborn heart, a lively city street and the quiet moments when a family begins to change come center stage in Ashland Avenue. Pete’s TV and Video has served Chicagoland for 40+ years, its plucky owner famous for his legendary commercials and customer care. But it’s a new era, and Pete’s last store location is struggling while Sam—his daughter and family business heir apparent—has different dreams. This hilarious and moving new play asks what happens when we step outside of our parents’ footsteps to follow our heart?

SPECIAL EVENTS

Inside ASHLAND AVENUE: A Conversation with Playwright Lee Kirk

September 21, 4pm-6pm

DePaul University's Watts Theatre (2350 N Racine Ave)

As part of The Goodman’s 100 Free Acts of Theater initiative, join us for an in-depth conversation with Lee Kirk, playwright of Ashland Avenue, as he reflects on the themes at the heart of his play and shares how he found inspiration for the piece during his time living in Chicago. Hosted by Kirk’s Alma Mater The Theatre School at DePaul University, and moderated by DePaul’s Dean of The Theatre School Dr. Martine Kei Green-Rogers, this conversation offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and the personal roots of a powerful new work. Tickets are free; reservations required.

Chicago Legacy Business Ice Cream Social

September 27, 6pm-7:15pm

The Goodman’s Alice Center

The Goodman and Preservation Chicago, inspired by Ashland Avenue, invite you to celebrate and support Chicago Legacy Businesses at our ice cream social. You’ll hear from the owners of some of Chicago’s most beloved businesses: Old Fashioned Donuts and Clark-Devon Hardware. Savor the iconic flavors of Rainbow Cone while hearing stories of resilience from our cities’ precious, authentic (and endangered) assets. Afterwards, see the show for a discounted price! Tickets: $20 (event only); $80 (event + 7:30pm performance of Ashland Avenue)