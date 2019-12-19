A SOLITARY MAN: A NEIL DIAMOND STORY is Coming to Raue Center For The Arts

Celebrate Neil Diamond's 79th birthday with a one of a kind show at Raue Center For The Arts! "A Solitary Man: A Neil Diamond Story" brings Diamond's life, his songs and his story to downtown Crystal Lake at 8 p.m. on January 24, 2020.

"I'm a huge fan of Neil Diamond and his music. Although Neil is not touring anymore, Raue Center is bringing one of the best celebrations of his music and life to the stage on his birthday," says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "I do not doubt that this will be a joyful celebration," Kuranda continues. "The last time we hosted this event, we sold out, so buy early!"

Danny Svehla has spent over 20 years traveling the country performing the songs and telling stories of the inspiration behind the music of Neil Diamond. "A Solitary Man" not only includes the incredible list of hits but selections from Diamond's vast library of compositions. Audiences will recognize songs that graced the tracks of their favorite LPS, 8-tracks and cassettes.

Svehla creates an intimate, engaging and dynamic experience full of music, stories, comedic banter and honest moments. "A Solitary Man: A Neil Diamond Story" is a must for fans and an education to the uninitiated. This is a tribute made with true respect for the music and the audience.

Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





