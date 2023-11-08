Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

6th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival To Take Place January 18-28

Tickets on sale now: warm up to puppets from Belgium, Chile, Norway, Germany, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Poland, the U.S. & Chicago.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 1 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

6th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival To Take Place January 18-28

​In 2024, the Chicago Puppet Fest will span 11 days and dozens of Chicago venues, featuring an international pageant of puppet artists sharing more than 100 puppetry activities including all ages spectacle shows, intimate works on small stages, even an adults-only, late night puppet cabaret.

Back in 2024 is The Puppet Hub, a popular meet-up spot throughout the festival on the fourth floor of Chicago’s historic Fine Arts Building, home to The Spoke & Bird Pop-up Cafe, a new Pop-Up Puppet Shop, plus two new puppetry exhibits.

The Puppet Hub is on the fourth floor of Chicago's historic Fine Arts Building.

Also back are the Ellen Van Volkenburg Symposium spanning both weekends, workshops with visiting puppet artists, the Catapult Artist Intensive, a new series of Book Talks, and more.  

Now presented annually, the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival is the largest event dedicated to the art form in North America. Past festivals have attracted over 14,000 audience members, ranging from Chicago residents to international guests who travel to Chicago every January to enjoy world-class puppetry from here and abroad.

2024 festival tickets are now on sale at Click Here. Don’t wait, for despite Chicago’s winter reputation, tickets to the Chicago Puppet Festival are a hot commodity.

Sign up for the festival’s e-newsletter to receive first notice on special events, exclusive offers, and behind-the-strings scoop. Visit chicagopuppetfest.org for tickets and information about the 6th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, and sign up for the festival’s e-news. Follow the festival on Facebook, Instagram or Vimeo, hashtag #ChiPuppetFest.

There’s even an Official Hotel of the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, the Warwick Allerton Hotel, 701 N. Michigan Avenue, offering a discounted rate during festival dates with the promo code Puppetfest24. Visit warwickhotels.com/warwick-allerton-chicago or call (312) 440-1500 to reserve.






RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Jazz Artist Tammy McCann And Musicians Return To Nichols Concert Hall With A JAZZ CHRISTMA Photo
Jazz Artist Tammy McCann And Musicians Return To Nichols Concert Hall With A JAZZ CHRISTMAS, December 16

To celebrate the holidays, the Music Institute of Chicago presents jazz vocalist and Artist-in-Residence Tammy McCann performing “A Jazz Christmas” Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston.

2
Music Theater Works Announces Cast And Creative Team For SHREK: THE MUSICAL, December 21 - Photo
Music Theater Works Announces Cast And Creative Team For SHREK: THE MUSICAL, December 21 - 31

Music Theater Works, currently presenting Lerner & Loewe’s Brigadoon through November 12,is proud to announce the cast and creative team for the final production of its 2023 season, Shrek: The Musical, in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, December 21 – December 31.

3
The Den Theatre Hosts 2023 GAZELLIES: A Comedy Awards Show, January 4 Photo
The Den Theatre Hosts 2023 GAZELLIES: A Comedy Awards Show, January 4

The Den Theatre has announced The 2nd Annual Comedy Gazelle Awards will, for the first time, be hosted on The Heath Mainstage.

4
The Den Theatre to Host 2023 Gazellies: A Comedy Awards Show Photo
The Den Theatre to Host 2023 Gazellies: A Comedy Awards Show

The Den Theatre will present The 2nd Annual Comedy Gazelle Awards will, for the first time, be hosted on The Heath Mainstage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT Video
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT
Watch Tiffany T. Taylor in New Promo for Paramount Theatre's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Video
Watch Tiffany T. Taylor in New Promo for Paramount Theatre's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Assassins in Chicago Assassins
That’s Entertainment Performing Arts (10/21-11/12)Tracker
Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts in Chicago Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts
Grace Lutheran Church (12/14-12/14)
GreenRoom Improv in Chicago GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (11/10-11/10)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Roosevelt University Auditorium Building (11/19-1/10)
The Exonerated in Chicago The Exonerated
The Center for Performing Arts (4/04-4/07)
ComedySportz in Chicago ComedySportz
iO Theater (10/06-11/25)
“WINTER WONDERLAND” in Chicago “WINTER WONDERLAND”
Harold Washington Cultural Center (12/09-12/09)
Seagulls in Chicago Seagulls
Historic Pleasant Home (10/18-11/19)
GreenRoom Improv in Chicago GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You