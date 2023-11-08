6th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival To Take Place January 18-28

​In 2024, the Chicago Puppet Fest will span 11 days and dozens of Chicago venues, featuring an international pageant of puppet artists sharing more than 100 puppetry activities including all ages spectacle shows, intimate works on small stages, even an adults-only, late night puppet cabaret.

Back in 2024 is The Puppet Hub, a popular meet-up spot throughout the festival on the fourth floor of Chicago’s historic Fine Arts Building, home to The Spoke & Bird Pop-up Cafe, a new Pop-Up Puppet Shop, plus two new puppetry exhibits.

Also back are the Ellen Van Volkenburg Symposium spanning both weekends, workshops with visiting puppet artists, the Catapult Artist Intensive, a new series of Book Talks, and more.

Now presented annually, the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival is the largest event dedicated to the art form in North America. Past festivals have attracted over 14,000 audience members, ranging from Chicago residents to international guests who travel to Chicago every January to enjoy world-class puppetry from here and abroad.

2024 festival tickets are now on sale. Don't wait, for despite Chicago's winter reputation, tickets to the Chicago Puppet Festival are a hot commodity.

There’s even an Official Hotel of the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, the Warwick Allerton Hotel, 701 N. Michigan Avenue, offering a discounted rate during festival dates with the promo code Puppetfest24. Visit warwickhotels.com/warwick-allerton-chicago or call (312) 440-1500 to reserve.