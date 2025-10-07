2025 BLACK THEATRE ALLIANCE AWARDS Nominations Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2025 Black Theatre Alliance Awards (BTAA) have been announced, honoring artistic excellence in the African American theatre community of Chicagoland.

This year’s awards feature 22 spirited categories, recognizing achievements from more than twenty productions and highlighting the work of over 90 distinguished nominees.

The BTAA Board includes:

Cheryl Gatson, President

McKinley Johnson, Vice President

Valorie J. Harris, Secretary & Treasurer

Toney Hall, Chaplain

J. Michael Jones, Board Member

The awards ceremony will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025, at the Beverly Arts Center (2407 W. 111th Street, Chicago, IL). The evening will begin with refreshments from 6:00–7:00 p.m., followed by the Awards Presentation from 7:00–9:00 p.m.

A highlight of the night will be the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to ILesia Duncan, Executive and Producing Director of Pegasus Theatre Chicago, recognizing her enduring impact and contributions to the arts.

Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $20, available via Zelle (773-290-4058), Cash App ($CVGATSON), or btaachicago.com (via the DONATE link).

NOMINATIONS

Best Actor (Play)

James Vincent Meredith – Hymn – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Chiké Johnson – Hymn – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Jon Michael Hill – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre

Brian Keys – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre

Ronald L. Connor – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre

Best Actress (Play)

Martasia Jones – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre

Shanésia Davis – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre

Brittany Bradford – Leroy and Lucy – Steppenwolf Theatre

Anji White – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre

Caroline Stefanie Clay – Bust: An Afrocurrentist Play – Goodman Theatre

Best Supporting Actor (Play)

Glenn Davis – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre

Victor Museni – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre

Best Supporting Actress (Play)

Kierra Bunch – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre

Alana Arenas – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre

Best Writing (Play)

Lolita Chakrabarti – Hymn – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre

Zora Howard – Bust: An Afrocurrentist Play – Goodman Theatre

Jocelyn Bioh – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

James Ijames – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre

Best Director (Play)

Ron OJ Parson – Hymn – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Phylicia Rashad – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre

Tyrone Phillips – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre

Best Production (Play)

Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Best Actor (Musical)

Kelvin Roston Jr. – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

Evan Tyrone Martin – The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre

Richard Gallion – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

Charl’z L. Kay – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group

Best Actress (Musical)

Brittney Mack – The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre

Tamara Batiest – That’s What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne, Patti – Black Ensemble Theater

Felicia McNeal – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Brandi Shantele – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group

Caitlin Dobbins – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Tashika Benson – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

Best Supporting Actress (Musical)

Nicole Michelle Haskins – The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre

Aerie Williams – The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre

Africa Pace Brown – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Sharyon Culberson – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Erline Dorcy – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group

Makeda Grier – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

Best Supporting Actor (Musical)

Jason Warrior – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

Shawn Logan – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

Todd RaSean – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

Royce Hargrove – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

Darrow Richmond – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group

Best Writing (Musical)

John Ruffin – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

Richard Gallion – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

Kelvin Roston Jr. – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

Best Direction (Musical)

E. Faye Butler – Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre

Richard Gallion – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

John Ruffin – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

Ron OJ Parson – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

Best Original Book (Musical)

Richard Gallion – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

John Ruffin – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

Kelvin Roston Jr. – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

Darryl Brooks – That’s What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne, Patti – Black Ensemble Theater

Best Revival (Musical)

Dreamgirls – The Drama Group

Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre

The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre

Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Best Production (Musical)

A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

Dreamgirls – The Drama Group

The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre

Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

Best Ensemble (Musical or Play)

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre

A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre

The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre

Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Best Choreography (Musical)

Anthony Sampson – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

Arielle Spires – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group

Best Sound (Musical or Play)

Mikaal Sulaiman – Bust: An Afrocurrentist Play – Goodman Theatre

Connor Wang – Leroy and Lucy – Steppenwolf Theatre

Eric Backus – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

Best Set Design (Musical or Play)

Andrew Boyce – Leroy and Lucy – Steppenwolf Theatre

David Zinn – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Arnel Sancianco – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre

Andrew Boyce – Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre

Todd Rosenthal – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre

Sotirios Livaditis – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

Matt Saunders – Bust: An Afrocurrentist Play – Goodman Theatre

Best Costume Design (Musical or Play)

Dede Ayite – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Corinne Enning – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

McKinley Johnson – Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre

Marquecia Jordan – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Best Lighting Design (Musical or Play)

Heather Gilbert – Leroy and Lucy – Steppenwolf Theatre

Maximo Grano De Oro – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre

Lee Fiskness – Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre

Jason Lynch – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

Yi Zhao – Bust: An Afrocurrentist Play – Goodman Theatre