2025 BLACK THEATRE ALLIANCE AWARDS Nominations Announced

Ceremony to take place Monday, October 27, 2025, at the Beverly Arts Center.
The 2025 Black Theatre Alliance Awards (BTAA) have been announced, honoring artistic excellence in the African American theatre community of Chicagoland.
This year’s awards feature 22 spirited categories, recognizing achievements from more than twenty productions and highlighting the work of over 90 distinguished nominees.
The BTAA Board includes:
Cheryl Gatson, President
McKinley Johnson, Vice President
Valorie J. Harris, Secretary & Treasurer
Toney Hall, Chaplain
J. Michael Jones, Board Member
The awards ceremony will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025, at the Beverly Arts Center (2407 W. 111th Street, Chicago, IL). The evening will begin with refreshments from 6:00–7:00 p.m., followed by the Awards Presentation from 7:00–9:00 p.m.
A highlight of the night will be the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to ILesia Duncan, Executive and Producing Director of Pegasus Theatre Chicago, recognizing her enduring impact and contributions to the arts.
Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $20, available via Zelle (773-290-4058), Cash App ($CVGATSON), or btaachicago.com (via the DONATE link).
James Vincent Meredith – Hymn – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Chiké Johnson – Hymn – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Jon Michael Hill – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre
Brian Keys – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre
Ronald L. Connor – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre
Martasia Jones – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre
Shanésia Davis – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre
Brittany Bradford – Leroy and Lucy – Steppenwolf Theatre
Anji White – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre
Caroline Stefanie Clay – Bust: An Afrocurrentist Play – Goodman Theatre
Glenn Davis – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre
Victor Museni – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre
Kierra Bunch – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre
Alana Arenas – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre
Lolita Chakrabarti – Hymn – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre
Zora Howard – Bust: An Afrocurrentist Play – Goodman Theatre
Jocelyn Bioh – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
James Ijames – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre
Ron OJ Parson – Hymn – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Phylicia Rashad – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre
Tyrone Phillips – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre
Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Kelvin Roston Jr. – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre
Evan Tyrone Martin – The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre
Richard Gallion – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater
Charl’z L. Kay – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group
Brittney Mack – The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre
Tamara Batiest – That’s What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne, Patti – Black Ensemble Theater
Felicia McNeal – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago
Brandi Shantele – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group
Caitlin Dobbins – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago
Tashika Benson – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47
Nicole Michelle Haskins – The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre
Aerie Williams – The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre
Africa Pace Brown – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago
Sharyon Culberson – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago
Erline Dorcy – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group
Makeda Grier – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47
Jason Warrior – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47
Shawn Logan – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47
Todd RaSean – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47
Royce Hargrove – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater
Darrow Richmond – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group
John Ruffin – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47
Richard Gallion – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater
Kelvin Roston Jr. – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre
E. Faye Butler – Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre
Richard Gallion – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater
John Ruffin – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47
Ron OJ Parson – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre
Richard Gallion – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater
John Ruffin – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47
Kelvin Roston Jr. – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre
Darryl Brooks – That’s What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne, Patti – Black Ensemble Theater
Dreamgirls – The Drama Group
Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre
The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre
Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago
A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater
Dreamgirls – The Drama Group
The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre
Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago
Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre
A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater
If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47
Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre
The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre
Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago
Anthony Sampson – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater
Arielle Spires – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group
Mikaal Sulaiman – Bust: An Afrocurrentist Play – Goodman Theatre
Connor Wang – Leroy and Lucy – Steppenwolf Theatre
Eric Backus – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre
Andrew Boyce – Leroy and Lucy – Steppenwolf Theatre
David Zinn – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Arnel Sancianco – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre
Andrew Boyce – Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre
Todd Rosenthal – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre
Sotirios Livaditis – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre
Matt Saunders – Bust: An Afrocurrentist Play – Goodman Theatre
Dede Ayite – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Corinne Enning – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater
McKinley Johnson – Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre
Marquecia Jordan – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago
Heather Gilbert – Leroy and Lucy – Steppenwolf Theatre
Maximo Grano De Oro – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre
Lee Fiskness – Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre
Jason Lynch – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre
Yi Zhao – Bust: An Afrocurrentist Play – Goodman Theatre
