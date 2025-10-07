 tracker
2025 BLACK THEATRE ALLIANCE AWARDS Nominations Announced

Ceremony to take place Monday, October 27, 2025, at the Beverly Arts Center.

By: Oct. 07, 2025
2025 BLACK THEATRE ALLIANCE AWARDS Nominations Announced Image
The 2025 Black Theatre Alliance Awards (BTAA) have been announced, honoring artistic excellence in the African American theatre community of Chicagoland.

This year’s awards feature 22 spirited categories, recognizing achievements from more than twenty productions and highlighting the work of over 90 distinguished nominees.

The BTAA Board includes:

  • Cheryl Gatson, President

  • McKinley Johnson, Vice President

  • Valorie J. Harris, Secretary & Treasurer

  • Toney Hall, Chaplain

  • J. Michael Jones, Board Member

The awards ceremony will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025, at the Beverly Arts Center (2407 W. 111th Street, Chicago, IL). The evening will begin with refreshments from 6:00–7:00 p.m., followed by the Awards Presentation from 7:00–9:00 p.m.

A highlight of the night will be the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to ILesia Duncan, Executive and Producing Director of Pegasus Theatre Chicago, recognizing her enduring impact and contributions to the arts.

Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $20, available via Zelle (773-290-4058), Cash App ($CVGATSON), or btaachicago.com (via the DONATE link).

NOMINATIONS

Best Actor (Play)

  • James Vincent Meredith – Hymn – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

  • Chiké Johnson – Hymn – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

  • Jon Michael Hill – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre

  • Brian Keys – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre

  • Ronald L. Connor – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre

Best Actress (Play)

  • Martasia Jones – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre

  • Shanésia Davis – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre

  • Brittany Bradford – Leroy and Lucy – Steppenwolf Theatre

  • Anji White – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre

  • Caroline Stefanie Clay – Bust: An Afrocurrentist Play – Goodman Theatre

Best Supporting Actor (Play)

  • Glenn Davis – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre

  • Victor Museni – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre

Best Supporting Actress (Play)

  • Kierra Bunch – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre

  • Alana Arenas – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre

Best Writing (Play)

Best Director (Play)

Best Production (Play)

  • Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre

  • Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Best Actor (Musical)

  • Kelvin Roston Jr. – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

  • Evan Tyrone Martin – The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre

  • Richard Gallion – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

  • Charl’z L. Kay – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group

Best Actress (Musical)

  • Brittney Mack – The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre

  • Tamara Batiest – That’s What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne, Patti – Black Ensemble Theater

  • Felicia McNeal – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

  • Brandi Shantele – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group

  • Caitlin Dobbins – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

  • Tashika Benson – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

Best Supporting Actress (Musical)

  • Nicole Michelle Haskins – The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre

  • Aerie Williams – The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre

  • Africa Pace Brown – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

  • Sharyon Culberson – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

  • Erline Dorcy – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group

  • Makeda Grier – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

Best Supporting Actor (Musical)

  • Jason Warrior – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

  • Shawn Logan – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

  • Todd RaSean – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

  • Royce Hargrove – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

  • Darrow Richmond – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group

Best Writing (Musical)

  • John Ruffin – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

  • Richard Gallion – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

  • Kelvin Roston Jr. – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

Best Direction (Musical)

  • E. Faye Butler – Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre

  • Richard Gallion – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

  • John Ruffin – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

  • Ron OJ Parson – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

Best Original Book (Musical)

  • Richard Gallion – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

  • John Ruffin – If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

  • Kelvin Roston Jr. – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

  • Darryl Brooks – That’s What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne, Patti – Black Ensemble Theater

Best Revival (Musical)

  • Dreamgirls – The Drama Group

  • Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre

  • The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre

  • Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Best Production (Musical)

  • A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

  • Dreamgirls – The Drama Group

  • The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre

  • Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

  • Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

Best Ensemble (Musical or Play)

  • Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

  • Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre

  • A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

  • If You Think You’re Lonely Now: Bobby Womack, The Unauthorized Story – Theater 47

  • Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre

  • The Color Purple the Musical – Goodman Theatre

  • Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Best Choreography (Musical)

  • Anthony Sampson – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

  • Arielle Spires – Dreamgirls – The Drama Group

Best Sound (Musical or Play)

Best Set Design (Musical or Play)

  • Andrew Boyce – Leroy and Lucy – Steppenwolf Theatre

  • David Zinn – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

  • Arnel Sancianco – Fat Ham – Goodman Theatre

  • Andrew Boyce – Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre

  • Todd Rosenthal – Purpose – Steppenwolf Theatre

  • Sotirios Livaditis – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

  • Matt Saunders – Bust: An Afrocurrentist Play – Goodman Theatre

Best Costume Design (Musical or Play)

  • Dede Ayite – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

  • Corinne Enning – A Fall from Royalty – APC Theater

  • McKinley Johnson – Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre

  • Marquecia Jordan – Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Best Lighting Design (Musical or Play)

  • Heather Gilbert – Leroy and Lucy – Steppenwolf Theatre

  • Maximo Grano De Oro – A Raisin in the Sun – Court Theatre

  • Lee Fiskness – Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Drury Lane Theatre

  • Jason Lynch – Twisted Melodies – Northlight Theatre

  • Yi Zhao – Bust: An Afrocurrentist Play – Goodman Theatre


Videos