16th Street Theater Welcomes The Rolling World Premiere Of ALABASTER By Audrey Cefaly

National New Play Network, the country's alliance of nonprofit theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays, announces the continuation of its 91st Rolling World Premiere (RWP): Alabaster by Audrey Cefaly. The Roll continues with 16th Street Theater's production, which began previews last week and will run through March 1, 2020. This production joins About Face Theatre's staging of Cefaly's The Gulf, which runs through February 15, as Chicagoland's introduction to the work of this prolific playwright.

NNPN Rolling World Premiere (RWP) models a process for developing and producing new plays that results in stronger work overall and the momentum needed for a play to join the repertoire of frequently produced new American works. Each Rolling World Premiere connects three or more NNPN Member Theaters that choose to mount the same new play within a 12-month period, allowing the playwright to develop the work with a new creative team in each theater's community. To date, NNPN has championed RWPs with over one million dollars in financial support. Alumni plays have received hundreds of subsequent productions, recognition in markets across the world, been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, won Steinberg/ATCA, Stavis, PEN and Blackburn awards, and been adapted into feature films.

For more information visit 16thstreettheater.org





