Performances at Writers Theatre Suspended Immediately for Next 30 Days

Last evening, Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot strongly recommended that all public and private gatherings of more than 250 be suspended. Therefore, in accordance with the state and local officials, and out of concern for the health and safety of patrons, artists and staff, Writers Theatre is cancelling the final four performances of Stick Fly and suspending performances of The Last Match for the next 30 days.

The company hopes to resume performances of The Last Match after April 15 and move forward with the run of Manual Cinema's Mementos Mori, scheduled to begin performances on May 6. However, they will continue to monitor any developments with the COVID-19 pandemic and will inform patrons accordingly.

The Box Office team will work with patrons directly to make appropriate accommodations, including options for exchanges or donating tickets for a tax deduction for the total value. The WT Box Office will be handling a significant number of inquiries and they appreciate the patience of its patrons; patrons should not feel like they must contact the Box Office immediately. The Box Office will be in touch to follow up with all patrons in the weeks ahead.





