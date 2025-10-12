Western Piedmont Symphony Will Present MASTERWORKS: ELEMENTAL MUSIC This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Western Piedmont Symphony will present MASTERWORKS: ELEMENTAL MUSIC on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium. This Masterworks concert explores the power, mystery, and beauty of the natural world, taking audiences on a vivid sonic journey from creation to celebration.

Under the baton of Music Director Matthew Troy, the concert opens with Waxman’s The Bride of Frankenstein: “The Creation of the Female Monster,” bringing a burst of cinematic intensity perfect for the Halloween season. The program continues with Copland’s Suite from The Tender Land, a lyrical portrait of the American landscape, and concludes with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 (“Pastorale”), one of the most beloved tributes to humanity’s enduring connection with nature.

Troy said, “I would like to personally invite our community to join us for the opening Masterworks concert with the amazing musicians of the Western Piedmont Symphony. Together, we will explore the elemental qualities of music, from surging storms to deep emotion, through works by Waxman, Copland, and Beethoven. It will be a truly unique evening of live music, and we look forward to sharing this journey with you.”

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets range from $20–$58 for adults and $10 for students with valid ID. Student tickets are available in sections A and B when accompanied by an adult purchasing in the same section.

Tickets may be purchased online at wpsymphony.org, by phone at 828-324-8603, or in person at the Western Piedmont Symphony Box Office, located on the SALT Block, 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All Masterworks concerts are held at P.E. Monroe Auditorium, 625 7th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

ABOUT WESTERN PIEDMONT SYMPHONY

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) is the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, based in Hickory. Now in its 61st season, WPS continues to enrich and engage the community through high-quality symphonic performances, creative collaborations, and education programs for all ages. Under the leadership of Music Director Matthew Troy, the Symphony presents a classical Masterworks series, a family-friendly Foothills Pops series, and extensive community outreach across the Catawba Valley.