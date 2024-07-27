Video: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN is Now Playing at Mountain Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The highly anticipated musical comedy, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, is taking flight at Mountain Theatre Company. Watch a video preview here.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN is based on the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr, a con man who impersonated a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer before being caught by the FBI. The musical features a book by Terrance McNally, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN is playing now through August 10th at the Highlands Performing Arts Center in Highlands, North Carolina. Tickets are available online at www.mountaintheatre.com, ranging from $58-$78. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm; Thursday, Saturday & Sunday afternoon at 2pm.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Comments