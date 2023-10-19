VIDEO: First Look At THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Mountain Theatre Company

the rocky horror show at mountain theatre company video highlights

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: MJ, THE MUSICAL 'Started Somethin' at Belk Theater Photo 4 Review: MJ, THE MUSICAL 'Started Somethin' at Belk Theater

VIDEO: First Look At THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Mountain Theatre Company

Mountain Theatre Company opened THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at the Highlands Performing Arts Center on October 6, 2023.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is a deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll tribute to the science fiction and horror B-movies of the late 1930S through 1960S. This cult classic musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple who is caught in a storm and arrives to the home of a mad scientist unveiling his new creation, a muscle man named Rocky Horror. Live on stage, with more glam and glitter than any production to date, this is Rocky Horror as only Mountain Theatre Company can re-imagine it!

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW was written by Richard O'Brien. Directed by Matthew McGee, with choreography by Scott Daniel, and music direction by Lori Nielsen. The cast includes Connor Barr, Hunter Emmett Burke, Chris Carranza, Liz Davis, John Mezzina Hannigan, Louis Hansen, Brandon Leporati, Matthew McGee, Abby Menocal, Morgan Milone, Canter Irene O'May, Rachel Lou Redding, and Alyson Snyder. The creative team includes Scenic Design by Tom Hansen, Costume Design by Beck Jones, Hair & Makeup Design by Scott Daniel, Lighting Design by Hannah Wien, and Sound Design by Bo Garrard.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW runs October 6 - 28, 2023 at the Highlands Performing Arts Center, located at 507 Chestnut Street in Highlands, NC. Tickets are $58 - $70 and can be purchased in person at the Highlands Performing Arts Center Box Office at 507 Chestnut Street, by phone at (828) 526-2695 or online at Click Here. Performance runtime is approximately 1 hour, 40 minutes, including intermission.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Charlotte

1
Review: TIRED SOULS: THE MONTGOMERY BUS BOYCOTT at Childrens Theatre Of Charlotte Photo
Review: TIRED SOULS: THE MONTGOMERY BUS BOYCOTT at Children's Theatre Of Charlotte

Mike Wiley, The Playwright, cleverly foretold the story of the Montgomery Bus Boycott by randomly choosing audience members to portray historic African American heroes. It was entertaining, but not as full-scale and visual as the productions I am accustomed to.

2
Western Piedmont Symphony Performs MASTERWORKS: OTHER WORLDS Photo
Western Piedmont Symphony Performs MASTERWORKS: OTHER WORLDS

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents MASTERWORKS: OTHER WORLDS. Featuring Wu Man, pipa player and member of the Silkroad Ensemble, the concert is October 21 at 7:30 PM at P.E. Monroe Auditorium in Hickory, NC. Learn more about the show here!

3
Review: MJ, THE MUSICAL Started Somethin at Belk Theater Photo
Review: MJ, THE MUSICAL 'Started Somethin' at Belk Theater

As a fan of Michael Jackson, 'MJ, The Musical' showcased the behind the scene genius of Michael in the preparation of the 'Dangerous' tour.

4
Tony Award Winner Hugh Hysell Returns to Alma Mater to Teach The Business of Show Photo
Tony Award Winner Hugh Hysell Returns to Alma Mater to Teach 'The Business of Show'

Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Hugh Hysell, an alumnus of UNC Greensboro ('88 BFA Theatre), is returning to his alma mater to teach the business of show.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

Charlotte SHOWS
Home For the Holidays in Charlotte Home For the Holidays
Mountain Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
Young Frankenstein in Charlotte Young Frankenstein
Hendersonville Theatre (10/13-10/29)
The Wiz in Charlotte The Wiz
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (11/07-11/12)
Clue in Charlotte Clue
Peace Center (4/16-4/21)
The Rocky Horror Show in Charlotte The Rocky Horror Show
Mountain Theatre Company (10/06-10/28)
Baskerville in Charlotte Baskerville
Theatre Charlotte (10/27-11/12)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Annie (Non-Equity)
Morganton Municipal Auditorium (1/30-1/30)
Every Christmas Story Ever Told in Charlotte Every Christmas Story Ever Told
Hendersonville Theatre (12/08-12/17)
Funny Girl in Charlotte Funny Girl
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (10/17-10/22)
The Lion King in Charlotte The Lion King
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (8/08-9/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You