VIDEO: First Look At ROCK OF AGES At Mountain Theatre Company

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Mountain Theatre Company opened ROCK OF AGES at the Highlands Performing Arts Center on July 28, 2023.

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. Aspiring rock star Drew has dreams to take the stage as the next big thing while also longing for Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished by German developers, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day - and the music! The score, accompanied by a live rock band on stage, features all your favorite '80s pop-rock anthems and power ballads, including "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Here I Go Again," "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Don't Stop Believin'," and many more.

ROCK OF AGES was written Chris D'Arienzo with arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. Directed by Scott Daniel, with choreography by Erin Leigh Knowles, and music direction by Matthew Stern. The cast includes Hunter Emmett Burke, J'Quay Gibbs, Kyle Ivey, Erin Leigh Knowles, Brandon Leporati, Matthew McGee, Morgan Milone, Russell Muzyczka, Alex Pletikapich, Brooke Searcy, Rachel Lou Redding, Scott Silagy, Robert Tully, Justin Waite, and Holly Wilder. The creative team includes Scenic Design by Tom Hansen, Costume Design by Beck Jones, Hair & Makeup Design by Scott Daniel, Lighting Design by Hannah Wien, and Sound Design by Bo Garrard.

ROCK OF AGES runs July 28 - August 19, 2023 at the Highlands Performing Arts Center, located at 507 Chestnut Street in Highlands, NC. Tickets are $58 - $70 and can be purchased in person at the Highlands Performing Arts Center Box Office at 507 Chestnut Street, by phone at (828) 526-2695 or online at www.mountaintheatre.com. Performance runtime is approximately 2 hours, 20 minutes, including intermission.



