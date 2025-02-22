TIARA'S HAT PARADE to be Presented at Children's Theatre of Charlotte

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The beloved children's book "Tiara's Hat Parade" by Kelly Starling Lyons, recipient of the 2021 Christopher Award for Books for Young People, is making its theatrical debut in a one-woman show. Adapted by the critically acclaimed playwright Paige Hernandez, this production brings to life the touching story of a mother and daughter's enduring bond. This production marks the sixth installment of The Kindness Project, an initiative launched in 2016 to develop and commission original plays for young audiences that emphasize the importance of kindness.

The Kindness Project has previously brought to the stage impactful new works such as "Catching the Moon: The Story of a Young Girl’s Baseball Dream," "Tropical Secrets: Holocaust Refugees in Cuba," "The Invisible Boy," "Last Stop on Market Street," and "A Sick Day for Amos McGee." Each play has been crafted to inspire and encourage children to act kindly toward others.

"Tiara's Hat Parade" continues this tradition by exploring the deep bond between mother and daughter.

Often in these stories, a kind act or gesture is done to the protagonist, but in this book and play Tiara is the one who takes action. “What spoke to me about this book before even reading the script was the idea that this little girl helps her mother live her purpose,” said Director Angelisa Gillyard. Tiara notices the pressures her mother faces as an entrepreneur and encourages her to follow her dream. “For the mother to have the child be the one to say ‘don’t give up’ was so impactful!” Tiara shares her mother’s dream of millinery (hat-making). By supporting her artistry, she strengthens her bond with her mother and grows as an artist under her wing.

This production features Lydia Danielle portraying over nine characters on stage, including the titular Tiara. The creative team, led by Director Angelisa Gillyard, comprises a majority of talented female designers:

Scenic Designer: HannaH Crowell

Lighting Designer: Kathy Perkins

Costume Designer: Margarette Joyner

Sound Designer: Lindsay Putnam

Projection Designer: Zavier Taylor

This ensemble of artists has collaborated to authentically depict the special connection between mother and daughter, and display the vibrant world of hat culture in African American and Black communities.

“Tiara’s Hat Parade” runs from Feb 22 to Mar 9, 2025, at the Wells Fargo Playhouse at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte in ImaginOn.

