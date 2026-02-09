Western Piedmont Symphony to Present LOVE MUSIC on Valentine's Day

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, will present Love Music: An Evening of Romance & Strings on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at Drendel Auditorium (SALT Block) in Hickory. This Valentine's Day special event invites audiences to begin their evening with live music that celebrates romance, connection, and timeless melodies.

Performed by the WPS Maestro's Quartet, the program features a lovingly curated mix of light classical favorites, jazz standards, and timeless love songs, including My Funny Valentine, A Thousand Years, and Marry You. Drendel Auditorium offers the perfect setting for this intimate event, creating a romantic atmosphere where the warmth of live string music sets the tone for the evening. The one-hour performance begins at 5:30 p.m., a wonderful way to kick off Valentine's Day while leaving plenty of time to continue the celebration over dinner afterward.

A special Valentine's Duo Package enhances the evening with premium seating and two sparkling wine beverages served in collectible WPS sippy cups, ready for guests upon arrival. Concessions will be open one hour before the performance, allowing audiences to settle in and enjoy the atmosphere, and a merchandise table will be available for those who wish to browse new Western Piedmont Symphony apparel, including cozy WPS hoodies.

Whether you are planning a thoughtful surprise or a shared evening out, LOVE MUSIC: AN EVENING OF ROMANCE & STRINGS offers a memorable way to celebrate Valentine's Day. With beautiful live string music in a warm, intimate environment, the performance provides a romantic beginning to an evening meant to be savored. Thoughtfully timed to lead into dinner plans, this Valentine's concert is designed to make the holiday feel truly special. Tickets are available at wpsymphony.org.