SISTER ROBERT ANNE’S CABARET CLASS Begins At Hendersonville Theatre May 30

Hendersonville Theatre will present Sister Robert Anne’s Cabaret Class, running May 30 through June 8, 2025. Starring Karen Covington-Yow, this one-woman show marks the return of a familiar face to the Hendersonville stage.

Covington-Yow reprises her role as Sister Robert Anne, a character she previously portrayed in Nuncrackers and Sister Amnesia’s Country Western Nunsense Jamboree. Known for her comedic timing and strong vocals, Covington-Yow brings charm and depth to this solo performance.

Written by Dan Goggin, creator of the Nunsense series, Sister Robert Anne’s Cabaret Class follows the street-smart Sister Robert Anne as she humorously teaches the audience how to put together a cabaret act. The show features songs from across the Nunsense musicals and offers a mix of storytelling, audience interaction, and musical performance. Running approximately two hours with one 15-minute intermission, the show is rated PG for some content that may not be suitable for younger children.

Hendersonville Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street and is fully wheelchair accessible with ample free parking. Since 1966, the theatre has provided affordable, inclusive arts programming for the local community.

Tickets range from $15 to $32 and are available online at HVLTheatre.org or by phone at (828) 692-1082. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, and day-of-show rush tickets are just $15, subject to availability.

